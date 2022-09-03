Effective: 2022-09-08 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette and Madison. In Panhandle Florida, Coastal Gulf. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of heavy rainfall will be possible along the Florida Big Bend coast throughout the watch period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

