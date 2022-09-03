NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of North Dakota Highways 15 and 32. The Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by a 56-year-old woman from Colorado failed to stop at the intersection and struck a pickup driven by a 31-year-old man from Larimore. The SUV driver was charged with failure to yield right the right-of-way.

NELSON COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO