Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New downtown apartment building opens in Hartford

Steve Machattie, a clinical social worker and therapist who owns the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, talks about National Suicide Prevention Month. Meteorologist Scot Haney expected limited sunshine on Wednesday. He also said a spot shower was possible. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

UPS hiring more than 1,300 workers in Hartford area ahead of holiday rush

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — UPS plans to hire more than 1,300 workers in the Hartford area to help handle the holiday rush this season. Holiday season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. In the Hartford area, the company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily seasonal drivers, package […]
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford, Conn. Apartment Building

A massive tree came crashing down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, damaging six cars and breaking the windows of four units in an apartment building in the process. “It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said. The tree crushed the Acura that Palmer just bought. “It’s...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Breeze Airways launches direct flights from CT to Las Vegas

(WTNH) – Breeze Airways announced it will be launching a new, direct flight that will connect Hartford flyers to Las Vegas on Tuesday. The nonstop flights will cost as little as $69 one way, the airline said. Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations, primarily featuring stops in the east and the […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man injured in Waterbury shooting over the weekend

WATERBURY – A New Britain man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury that killed one man and injured two people. The shooting was reported over the weekend at the Lit Ultra Lounge, where 38-year-old Adam Bellamy, of New Jersey, suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died.
WATERBURY, CT
WPRI 12 News

Local business to close at the end of the year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will be closing at the end of year.  According to a spokesperson for the company, price increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close.  The business also says they will continue […]
SCITUATE, RI

