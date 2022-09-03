Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
Downtown Hartford mixed-use apartment complex bringing in transplants to city
HARTFORD, Conn. — City officials are celebrating the opening of the new mix-use development in downtown Hartford. FOX61 got a tour of The Pennant at North Crossing. “We’re here to celebrate the opening and the very rapid process of leasing up of this beautiful new, mix-use building in Downtown Hartford,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New downtown apartment building opens in Hartford
Steve Machattie, a clinical social worker and therapist who owns the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, talks about National Suicide Prevention Month. Meteorologist Scot Haney expected limited sunshine on Wednesday. He also said a spot shower was possible. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
UPS hiring more than 1,300 workers in Hartford area ahead of holiday rush
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — UPS plans to hire more than 1,300 workers in the Hartford area to help handle the holiday rush this season. Holiday season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. In the Hartford area, the company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily seasonal drivers, package […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
trumbulltimes.com
‘Everything got set back’: Drought hurts New Haven-area farmers while experts warn of future extremes
NEW HAVEN — Keith Vignola, owner of Vignola’s Farm in Hamden, said he’s losing more than $200 a day because he simply doesn’t have enough crops to sell each day due to lack of rain. “We lost a couple thousands of dollars between the plants and...
Register Citizen
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
NECN
Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford, Conn. Apartment Building
A massive tree came crashing down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, damaging six cars and breaking the windows of four units in an apartment building in the process. “It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said. The tree crushed the Acura that Palmer just bought. “It’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
Eyewitness News
Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
NewsTimes
CT's best Mediterranean or Greek restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
hARTford Love Initiative Brings Original Art to Upper Albany, Clay Arsenal Neighborhoods
Local artists are now displaying their pieces along Albany Avenue through the hARTford Love Initiative. The pilot program is part of larger efforts to celebrate diversity around the city. It aims to highlight local talent and brighten neighborhoods. More than two dozen pops of color are going up on bus...
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
Breeze Airways launches direct flights from CT to Las Vegas
(WTNH) – Breeze Airways announced it will be launching a new, direct flight that will connect Hartford flyers to Las Vegas on Tuesday. The nonstop flights will cost as little as $69 one way, the airline said. Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations, primarily featuring stops in the east and the […]
NBC Connecticut
‘It Saved Us All': West Hartford Family Finds Huge Success in LaLa Dollies
When you consider what our healthcare heroes have worked through since the start of the pandemic, it's no wonder the burnout factor is so high. But a Connecticut mother found a way to take a step back from the demands of nursing by taking a chance on her herself, and it's paying off in a big way.
newcanaanite.com
Objections Filed to Town’s Application for Relief from State Affordable Housing Law
A prominent Connecticut attorney specializing in housing law last week filed comments with the state that are critical of New Canaan’s recent application for relief from a widely discussed affordable housing law. Raphael L. Podolsky of New Britain-based Connecticut Legal Services, who served on the first Blue Ribbon Commission...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man injured in Waterbury shooting over the weekend
WATERBURY – A New Britain man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury that killed one man and injured two people. The shooting was reported over the weekend at the Lit Ultra Lounge, where 38-year-old Adam Bellamy, of New Jersey, suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died.
Local business to close at the end of the year
SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will be closing at the end of year. According to a spokesperson for the company, price increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close. The business also says they will continue […]
Comments / 0