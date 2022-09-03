ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Two shootings in Chattanooga Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a pair of new shootings in the city on Tuesday night. Two people were shot around 9:30 in North Chattanooga. Police don’t have many details yet, but it happened in the 100 block of Trewhitt Street. A male and female were...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two teens shot Wednesday evening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVCFOX

One shot, another stabbed on 13th Street according to CPD

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two men have been sent to the hospital after one was shot and another was stabbed in the back. CPD says they originally responded to a call of a man that was shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. While authorities were on the scene,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

CPD investigates double shooting on Chattanooga's north shore

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night. Police were called to the 100 block of Trewhitt St on the north shore about 9:34 pm on the report of multiple persons shot. According to Chattanooga police, a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge

Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

HCDE: Student found with gun at Hardy Elementary School

A Hamilton County Schools spokesman confirms they found a student with a gun at Hardy Elementary School on Tuesday morning. The district says staff and the Student Safety Officer acted quickly and contacted law enforcement. They say the incident was addressed according to district and school procedure. The district says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Summer of Shootings in Downtown Chattanooga

This summer was a tumultuous one for the Downtown Chattanooga area with two mass shootings occurring within two weeks. The first of these incidents occurred in the Chattanooga business district. This is where students gather for trips to the aquarium, there is an abundance of restaurants, and the popular Walnut Street walking bridge.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Chattanooga Sunday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff man accused of kidnapping woman arrested in Tenn.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was arrested in Tennessee, accused of kidnapping a Heartland woman and taking her across state lines. According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Luecke is being held without bond in East Ridge, Tennessee. Luecke is accused of abducting a...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
WDEF

Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
WDEF

Victim in Rustic Village apartment fire dies from burns

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The woman who was severely burned in the Rustic Village North Apartment fire has died. 67 year old Karen Elaine Russell has been in a burn unit since the fire happened a week ago. The fire happened just around 7:30 AM on August 31st. A witness...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

