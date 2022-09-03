Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEF
Two shootings in Chattanooga Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a pair of new shootings in the city on Tuesday night. Two people were shot around 9:30 in North Chattanooga. Police don’t have many details yet, but it happened in the 100 block of Trewhitt Street. A male and female were...
WDEF
Two teens shot Wednesday evening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
WDEF
Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
WTVCFOX
One shot, another stabbed on 13th Street according to CPD
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two men have been sent to the hospital after one was shot and another was stabbed in the back. CPD says they originally responded to a call of a man that was shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. While authorities were on the scene,...
WTVC
CPD investigates double shooting on Chattanooga's north shore
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night. Police were called to the 100 block of Trewhitt St on the north shore about 9:34 pm on the report of multiple persons shot. According to Chattanooga police, a...
WTVC
13-year-old charged in Chattanooga fire setting spree, says fire department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 13-year-old is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting a string of fires in the Woodmore area of Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. They say the 13-year-old, who is not being identified because of his age, is accused of setting fire to two homes,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge
Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
WTVC
McKamey looking for owner of pig who ran loose through Chattanooga neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — McKamey Animal Shelter is looking for the owner of a pig who ran loose through a Chattanooga neighborhood Wednesday. They say he was found roaming near the intersection of Terrell Street and Gillespie Road. McKamey's Animal Protection Team successfully trapped Mr. Pig and transported him back...
WTVC
HCDE: Student found with gun at Hardy Elementary School
A Hamilton County Schools spokesman confirms they found a student with a gun at Hardy Elementary School on Tuesday morning. The district says staff and the Student Safety Officer acted quickly and contacted law enforcement. They say the incident was addressed according to district and school procedure. The district says...
theutcecho.com
Summer of Shootings in Downtown Chattanooga
This summer was a tumultuous one for the Downtown Chattanooga area with two mass shootings occurring within two weeks. The first of these incidents occurred in the Chattanooga business district. This is where students gather for trips to the aquarium, there is an abundance of restaurants, and the popular Walnut Street walking bridge.
WDEF
Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Chattanooga Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man accused of kidnapping woman arrested in Tenn.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was arrested in Tennessee, accused of kidnapping a Heartland woman and taking her across state lines. According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Luecke is being held without bond in East Ridge, Tennessee. Luecke is accused of abducting a...
FBI identifies killer in 1988 north Georgia cold case murder
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The FBI's Atlanta special agent in charge said DNA testing had identified Henry Fredrick "Hoss" Wise as the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski, a Michigan woman who went missing in Dade County in 1988. Wise died in 1999 in a stunt car accident, authorities said, at...
WDEF
Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
Alleged killer identified in 33-year-old Dade County homicide cold case
The identity of a man believed to have killed a woman in Dade County almost 34 years ago has been revealed using genealo...
WTVC
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Marion County woman, sheriff's office says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Marion County woman, the sheriff's office says. 44-year-old Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford went missing on August 9th. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to...
WDEF
Victim in Rustic Village apartment fire dies from burns
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The woman who was severely burned in the Rustic Village North Apartment fire has died. 67 year old Karen Elaine Russell has been in a burn unit since the fire happened a week ago. The fire happened just around 7:30 AM on August 31st. A witness...
weisradio.com
Suspect Captured Here in Cherokee County, Convicted of Child Molestation in Northwest Georgia
A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was found guilty of child molestation in Chattooga County Superior Court recently. Johnathan Culberson was found guilty of molesting an eleven-year-old girl in September of 2020. The incident reportedly took place at a house in the Trion area around 3:30am. When law...
