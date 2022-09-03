Read full article on original website
SkySports
US Open: Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are out while Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer did not take part
"It's cool to see a new era," Frances Tiafoe ushered in a new era of tennis after knocking Rafael Nadal out of the US Open, so is this the end of the golden generation?. Novak Djokovic and Nadal combined to win this year's first three Grand Slam titles to make it 15 of the past 17 overall.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: British teenager's US Open title defence over, so what's next?
Emma Raducanu has seen her US Open title defence fall at the first hurdle, while a dramatic rankings slide will see her slip outside of the Top 80, so what's next for the British teenager?. Following her first-round exit to veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the British No 1 now has...
SkySports
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner in five-hour epic to reach semi-finals
Carlos Alcaraz won a spellbinding battle of the young guns against Jannik Sinner to reach his first grand slam semi-final in a thriller with the US Open's latest-ever finish. Spanish teenager Alcaraz finally clinched a 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-6 (0) 5-7 6-3 victory at 2.50am after five hours and 15 minutes of full-throttle tennis to set up a clash with Frances Tiafoe on Friday.
SkySports
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner beats Ilya Ivashka, Aryna Sabalenka too strong for Danielle Collins
Third-seed Carlos Alcaraz will face 11th-seed Jannik Sinner in the US Open quarter-finals, after both players came through five-set victories against Marin Cilic and Ilya Ivashka respectively. Spaniard Alcaraz, 19, overcame 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 to book a place in the last eight.
SkySports
Celtic vs Real Madrid: Ange Postecoglou plans high risk, high reward approach in Champions League opener
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not change his approach against Real Madrid in the Champions League, insisting greater risks can bring greater opportunities. They go into Tuesday night's group opener against the current champions of Europe on a high after beating Rangers 4-0 in the first Old Firm game of the season to open up an early five-point lead in the title race.
UEFA・
SkySports
AlphaTauri call out 'hateful behaviour' directed at Red Bull strategist for Yuki Tsunda's DNF at Dutch GP
Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri, reported tyre issues and appeared set to retire from the race but was sent back out by his team before eventually stopping again after just four corners. The Virtual Safety Car was then called and gave Max Verstappen an effective free...
SkySports
Ben Stokes: Alex Hales one of the world's best T20 players | Harry Brook set to make Test debut
England Test captain Ben Stokes believes that Alex Hales is one of the best T20 players in the world. He also revealed that Harry Brook will make his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval.
SkySports
Alycia Baumgardner vows to knock out 'one-dimensional' Mikaela Mayer and welcomes Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano fight down the line
Alycia Baumgardner is out to steal the spotlight on Saturday's historic night of women's boxing by knocking out 'basic' Mikaela Mayer in their super-featherweight unification clash. The American duo feature in the penultimate fight at The O2 ahead of Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's grudge battle for the undisputed middleweight...
SkySports
Minzaal retired: Owen Burrows' Sprint Cup hero Minzaal sustained season-ending injury in Haydock victory
Saturday's hugely impressive Haydock Sprint Cup winner Minzaal has been retired due to injury. The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old sustained a slab fracture when landing the first Group One of his career on quick ground. Whether he would have stayed in training next season had still to be decided, but connections...
Golf-Storm clouds gather at BMW PGA Championship
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Stormy weather provided a fitting backdrop for the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday where players on both sides of golf's bitter power struggle were in action on the soggy fairways.
SkySports
Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua the chance to fight this year: ‘Let me know if you’re interested,’ Fury tells AJ
Tyson Fury has publicly called for a fight with Anthony Joshua, and offered the former champion the chance to box this year. Talks had begun to match Fury, the WBC titlist, with Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainain who beat Joshua last month to defend the unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts, in an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.
SkySports
Alpine considering 14 drivers for 'best seat in F1' but Pierre Gasly hailed as 'perfect choice' in 2023
The French team have an unexpected opening for 2023 after Fernando Alonso signed for Aston Martin, while they then lost a contract battle to McLaren for the services of the previously-announced Oscar Piastri. Gasly is the overwhelming favourite to land the seat, and Alpine have been in discussions with Red...
SkySports
Chelsea Women: How nutritionist Matt Jones is helping to fuel the Blues' WSL title defence
When Matt Jones tore his cruciate ligament twice before the age of 20, any hopes of a career as an elite sportsman went out the window. Luckily for him, the silver lining was right before his eyes. The industry was not cut off to him forever. "During the second period...
SkySports
Champions League: Which team is under the most pressure to win this season's competition?
Last year's finalists Liverpool will launch their Champions League bid on Wednesday along with Bayern Munich, after the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG began their campaigns with Tuesday wins. In May, Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris, but Jurgen Klopp's side responded to final defeat...
SkySports
England Women 10-0 Luxembourg Women: Lionesses sign off perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with emphatic win
England signed off their World Cup qualifying campaign with another huge victory, beating Luxembourg 10-0 at the Bet365 Stadium in their first home match since winning the Euros. There was a celebratory atmosphere in Stoke as the recently-retired Jill Scott brought out the Euro 2022 trophy ahead of the game,...
SkySports
Rory McIlroy on former Ryder Cup team-mates who joined LIV Golf: 'Shouldn't be here' at BMW PGA
McIlroy said after last month's FedExCup victory he would find seeing members of the Saudi-funded Tour competing at this week's BMW PGA Championship "hard to stomach", with 17 of their players - including 15 from the latest event in Boston - due to feature at Wentworth. Five members of Europe's...
SkySports
Seniesa Estrada: It's an exciting time for female boxing
World champion Seniesa Estrada looks ahead to the Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall fight. Watch live on Sky Sports on Saturday at 7.30pm.
SkySports
Billy Horschel hits out at 'hypocritical' LIV Golf members in action at BMW PGA Championship
As many as 17 LIV Golf players are expected to feature this week, with members of the breakaway circuit able to compete on the DP World Tour after having their suspensions "temporary stayed" until the outcome of a hearing next February. Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak are among those to...
SkySports
Lauren Price: The Olympic champion on fighting the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall winner - 'Never say never'
Lauren Price has set her sights on a potential future match-up with the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall winner as the Olympic gold medallist continues to advance in her professional boxing career. Named on the all-female undercard to Saturday's historic fight, Price will face off against Timea Belik but has...
SkySports
Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports
The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
