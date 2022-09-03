ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

SkySports

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner in five-hour epic to reach semi-finals

Carlos Alcaraz won a spellbinding battle of the young guns against Jannik Sinner to reach his first grand slam semi-final in a thriller with the US Open's latest-ever finish. Spanish teenager Alcaraz finally clinched a 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-6 (0) 5-7 6-3 victory at 2.50am after five hours and 15 minutes of full-throttle tennis to set up a clash with Frances Tiafoe on Friday.
