Bryan, TX

2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, Texas)

 5 days ago

According to the Bryan Police, a motorcycle crash occurred in Bryan on Friday. 

The crash happened at East 29th Street following a two-vehicle collision. 

According to the reports, a motorcycle and a car were [..]

fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
KWTX

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
KBTX.com

Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60 in west Brazos county after two separate crashes. First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Names Released In A Bryan Double Homicide

Bryan police have identified the two victims of what is being investigated as a double homicide on Sunday night. 25 year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia of Austin and 24 year-old Theron Daniel of College Station died from apparent gunshot wounds. Bryan police also report a juvenile, whose name and gender were...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Victims in Bryan double homicide identified

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The two deceased victims in a Bryan double homicide have been identified. The Bryan Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that 24-year-old Theron Daniel, of College Station, and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, of Austin, were the two who were found dead. The third...
BRYAN, TX
B93

A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

"Tiniest Texans" and more on the debut of KWTX@4 - 9.5.22

Quiet Quitting Part 2 - 9.5.22 DeLisa Russell, group CEO of Promises Behavioral Health in Houston and Bryan/College Station talks about what's behind the phenomenon of "quiet quitting" and when it may be time to consider a new career. Can you believe this cricket invasion? It's one of the things...
HOUSTON, TX
Navasota Examiner

Multiple arrested in Navasota pursuit

Two people are in custody after a vehicle was observed waving a gun and making threatening remarks on Laredo Street in Navasota. Navasota Police received a call Tuesday, Sept. 6, at approximately 5:40 p.m. of a white vehicle traveling on the 500 block of Laredo Street. The person inside the vehicle was waving a gun out of the window and making threats. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle, occupied by multiple people, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued for an extended amount of time until the vehicle crashed into two parked cars at the 600 block of West Virginia Street in Navasota.
NAVASOTA, TX
KWTX

Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
CAMERON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT AND SEARCH IN GRANGERLAND AREA

About 12:15 pm Monday a Montgomery County Sgt. spotted a Coleman 4-wheeler east on FM 2090 near the fire station. He attempted to stop the male driver who fled east to FM 1485 and then south to Linda Lane. He entered the subdivision running down Linda Lane traveling at a high rate of speed. He then turned around in a homeowner’s yard and headed back toward FM 1485. However, before getting to that point, drove the 4-wheeler into the woods and abandon it. Several units were in the area searching for a white male with a black shirt. Deputies have impounded the 4-wheeler which according to the hour meter is just hours old. The male was not found but was last seen behind Moorhead School. If spotted call MCSO.
GRANGERLAND, TX
KAGS

Two dead, one hospitalized in ongoing Bryan double homicide case

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department notified the public on Sun, Sept. 4 of two suspicious deaths in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road in Bryan. Bryan PD initially reported that two victims were located at the scene of the crime dead with gunshot wounds. Authorizes have since provided an update to the story stating that a third victim was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan for treatment.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM

An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests

Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR PEOPLE ARRSTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS

Four people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for failing to maintain a single line and driving on an improved shoulder. Contact was made with the driver, Mariano Alberto Ardon Amador, 39 of Humble, who had visible open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Cpl. Ha had Amador perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. Amador was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
