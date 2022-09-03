'We're suffering out here': Jackson residents and officials have been warning about water issues for years

Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
‘Grow up, come together, find a solution’: Jackson residents want the city and state to come together to end the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are calling on state and city leaders to come together and fix Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A week ago, operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant were shut down after two backup pumps broke down. The state of Mississippi stepped in to help...
WAPT
New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
WAOK in the community to help Jackson, Mississippi residents receive fresh water
On Point with Juandolyn Stokes was broadcasting live for the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi to help the residents receive fresh water.
'Pray for the government of the state of Mississippi': Macon church delivering supplies to Jackson after water crisis
MACON, Ga. — A Macon church has stepped up to the plate to offer water and other supplies to families in Jackson, Mississippi. Families in Jackson are facing a water crisis that has sparked conversation all over the country. One man and his church said it was time to step up to the plate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Two operators at Jackson’s water plant issued provisional Class A licenses
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two plant operators at the O.B. Curtis plant were issued provisional Class A Water Operator licenses by the Department of Health on Tuesday, the city says. This increases the number of licensed Class A Operators at O.B. Curtis to four. In Wednesday’s update about the water...
WLBT
Supervisors agree on helping Jackson with its water crisis. They’re at odds over how they’ll do it.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors want to use federal funding to help Jackson with its water needs. They’re just at odds over exactly how they’re going to do it. Some say the money, which would amount to anywhere between $13.5 million and $19.5 million in American...
WBUR
Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
Vicksburg Post
USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1 to support the Jackson water crisis. The Vicksburg District engineers were on site after receiving the mission...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLBT
Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
WLBT
Local church to give away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is giving away cases of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. Stronger Hope Church says the giveaway will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 223 Beasley Road in Jackson. “The Stronger Hope Church is committed...
WLBT
Forest Hill parents left scrambling after bus doesn’t show for some relocated students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a week of virtual learning, JPS students got to go back into the classroom - all except Forest Hill students. “It started with them saying that my students, my children that attend Forest Hill, won’t be able to attend because the water pressure is low,” said Olympia Lee.
WAPT
Feds meet with governor, mayor to get everyone on same page to fix Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan was in Jackson Wednesday touring the city's water treatment plant and meeting with state, local and Congressional leaders. Regan was not only taking a closer look at the city's water crisis, but seemingly trying to make sure the state and city are on the same page in making repairs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis. Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distributions events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ.
Travelers: Water crisis not good for Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water woes have made headlines across the United States. WJTV 12 News asked travelers at the Jackson airport, as they arrived, about their perceptions on the water crisis. They said it’s not a good look for the city. “I think it looks bad. I think it looks like there’s […]
actionnews5.com
‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is touting the state’s efforts to restore water to the Jackson, a week after equipment failures crippled operations at the city’s main water treatment facility. At the same time, he is taking the city to task for failing to maintain the...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
prentissheadlight.com
Body found in Jefferson Davis County
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland has confirmed a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County. According to Strickland, the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road Wednesday afternoon by oil well workers, but it has not been identified by authorities.
Houston Chronicle
In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. - Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre's way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive...
KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
Two face prison time for 2021 kidnapping in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects, who were charged in connection to a kidnapping case in Yazoo County, will spend time behind bars. The Yazoo Herald reported Preston Flowers and Tamela Herrera were arrested in July 2021 after agents raided a house on Grand Avenue after three juveniles were reported missing. Investigators believe the […]
Comments / 0