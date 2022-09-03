ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

'We're suffering out here': Jackson residents and officials have been warning about water issues for years

By Nicquel Terry Ellis, Brandon Tensley, CNN Photos by Austin Steele, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WBUR

Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
WLBT

Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Grocery Depot
WLBT

Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis. Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distributions events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Travelers: Water crisis not good for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water woes have made headlines across the United States. WJTV 12 News asked travelers at the Jackson airport, as they arrived, about their perceptions on the water crisis. They said it’s not a good look for the city. “I think it looks bad. I think it looks like there’s […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
prentissheadlight.com

Body found in Jefferson Davis County

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland has confirmed a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County. According to Strickland, the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road Wednesday afternoon by oil well workers, but it has not been identified by authorities.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
Houston Chronicle

In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. - Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre's way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two face prison time for 2021 kidnapping in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects, who were charged in connection to a kidnapping case in Yazoo County, will spend time behind bars. The Yazoo Herald reported Preston Flowers and Tamela Herrera were arrested in July 2021 after agents raided a house on Grand Avenue after three juveniles were reported missing. Investigators believe the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy