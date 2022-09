Six-year-old Charles Wilson V is scared to drink out of the water fountain at his school. “I will die,” he says matter-of-factly when asked the reason why. It’s a fear his father agrees with. At home in Jackson, Mississippi, Charles Wilson III — who lost his first namesake son when he was just a baby — gets bottled water for his family to drink, and he boils water for everything else.

JACKSON, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO