Tired of waiting, San Jose residents dig their own park
After two decades, one San Jose community is still waiting for a vacant lot covered in dried grass and weeds to be transformed into a promised park. A group of Alviso residents is working, without a permit, to improve a small portion of the plot of land, raising eyebrows in the community and at City Hall.
San Jose’s largest mobile home gets new name, management
San Jose’s largest mobile home park is under new management and looks secure from development. Evans Management Services took over Silicon Valley Village Mobile Home Park, formerly Westwinds Mobile Home Park, on Sept. 1. The management company entered into a 10-year agreement with the park’s land owners, The Nicholson Family Partnership, and promises to retain the mobile park’s zoning for its more than 1,600 residents.
‘We don’t matter here’: SJ sweeps sprawling homeless camp to meet federal deadline
WITH A SHOPPING cart full of his belongings, Jonathan Todd Carlson watched as bulldozers broke down his makeshift home for the last six months — a tarp shelter near Columbus Park. A mechanic by trade and a veteran of 10 years, Carlson has been navigating homelessness in San Jose...
7x7.com
Private Swimming Pools for Rent in the Bay Area (Right?!)
Did you know there is an "Airbnb of swimming pools?" Launched back in 2018, Swimply is an online marketplace that allows homeowners with pools to rent their spaces out by the hour, just like on Airbnb. If you live in San Francisco and are craving a warm and sunny pool day, there are several options in the South Bay, East Bay, and up north where the temps actually feel like summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
24th St. BART Plaza has become the Mission’s Tenderloin
Angel — we’ll call him Angel — didn’t see the argument break out. But he could certainly hear it. It was in English, which, he notes, both the warring parties spoke impeccably. Arguments erupt at 24th Street BART Plaza between vendors all the time. This Aug....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The best place to retire? This California city is among top spots in US, report says
A California city ranked among the top places to retire in the country. San Francisco, home to the Golden Gate Bridge, steep streets and eclectic architecture, landed No. 6 on WalletHub’s Sept. 6 report of “2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.”. To determine the best cities...
Union City man gets 4 years prison in robberies of gas stations, stores
UNION CITY – A Union City man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison last week for a series of robberies of gas stations and small businesses in 2020. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, entered a plea agreement that included a guilty plea to 23 robberies that occurred from May to November 2020, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office. Ramirez targeted small stores and gas stations in the East and South Bay, in cities including Fremont, Newark, Hayward, Union City, Campbell, Milpitas, Mountain View, Los Altos and Sunnyvale. He would often brandish a rubber replica semi-automatic firearm when he demanded cash, according to the statement. Ramirez was also ordered to pay $9,192 in restitution and serve 3 years supervised release after his federal prison sentence.
thesfnews.com
8 Common Bay Area Plumbing Issues Homeowners Should Know About
UNITED STATES—California’s Bay Area is home to nine counties, major cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, and a lot of plumbing issues. Nearly 2% of houses in San Francisco have subpar plumbing infrastructure, which is the highest rate of any county and four times higher than Los Angeles.
Fearing for staff in the searing heat, Alpine Inn closes Tuesday, losing an estimated $25K in sales
On Tuesday it was boiling at the 170-year-old Alpine Inn, hitting a record breaking 105 degrees. The proprietors of the 170-year-old restaurant, which includes a 250-seat beer garden, made the call Tuesday afternoon to shut down for the rest of the day. The decision cost the restaurant an estimated $25,000 in potential sales.
everythingsouthcity.com
Power Outage in South San Francisco
UPDATE 4:25pm: Most of the power has been restored with a few pockets still without power per this map below. PGE has reported ‘an underground utility vault failure has caused a wide area of power outages (in parts of South San Francisco). Traffic lights are out and should be tritiated as a 4-way stop sign.
everythingsouthcity.com
South City Grocery Outlet Offers 50-75% Off Regular Prices: Sales Week of September 14th
Get a jump on your shopping list by pre-planning your weekly menu and save, save, save when you shop at South City Grocery Outlet. Neighbors have been weighing in on the continued increasing prices witnessed, from milk to meat, and pretty much everything in between. While gas prices continue to climb, we can expect to see prices on all goods increase as well.
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
calmatters.network
From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula
Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
San Leandro Kaiser on lockdown, armored truck guard shot
Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center is on lockdown following a shooting nearby just before noon. Reports say an armored truck guard had just picked up money and was on his way back to the truck when he was shot.
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate threatens Jewish community in mass emails
A candidate for Oakland mayor has been widely condemned for making antisemitic comments in mass emails first sent on Sunday. A fellow candidate has been criticized for his initial response to those comments. On Sunday, Peter Liu, who has twice run for Oakland mayor and never gotten more than 1%...
Silicon Valley
Oakland money wire business owners, employees charged with laundering stacks of cash for drug dealers
OAKLAND — In the latest federal law enforcement action targeting Bay Area drug trafficking organizations, the owners and employees of two Oakland money transfer businesses have been charged with laundering drug proceeds via wire transfers to Mexico. Felipe de Jesus Ornelas-Mora, Veronica Mora, Grisela Cancelada-Liceaga, and Yoselin Perez-Ramirez have...
idesignarch.com
Breathtaking Waterfront Dream Home above San Francisco Bay
Nestled on a hillside on Corinthian Island in Belvedere, California, this stunning home offers expansive water and city views. The sophisticated home with its own floating dock is a contemporary architecture masterpiece. In the spacious great room, walls of glass frame the San Francisco Bay and the city skyline. The...
New shooting in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood injures 1
OAKLAND -- A victim is in stable condition following a shooting Tuesday night in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Wednesday. Gunfire erupted at 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 12th Street, according to police, citing 911 callers. Crime has disproportionately affected Little Saigon recently, with shootings that killed an elderly Asian woman and an Uber driver sitting in his car. Tuesday night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street and located evidence of a shooting. The victim got a ride or drove to a hospital following the shooting, police said. Officers are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Hospital Loses Power Amid Heat Wave
Patients, doctors and nurses at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center ended up in the dark and without air conditioning for hours Tuesday. First, the power went out and then, the hospital's emergency generator failed. Three hospital buildings lost power, forcing the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and move patients. “It’s...
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
