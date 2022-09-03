UNION CITY – A Union City man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison last week for a series of robberies of gas stations and small businesses in 2020. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, entered a plea agreement that included a guilty plea to 23 robberies that occurred from May to November 2020, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office. Ramirez targeted small stores and gas stations in the East and South Bay, in cities including Fremont, Newark, Hayward, Union City, Campbell, Milpitas, Mountain View, Los Altos and Sunnyvale. He would often brandish a rubber replica semi-automatic firearm when he demanded cash, according to the statement. Ramirez was also ordered to pay $9,192 in restitution and serve 3 years supervised release after his federal prison sentence.

UNION CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO