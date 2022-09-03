Read full article on original website
PennLive’s Elite 25: The top high school football teams in Pa.
Who has the best high school football team in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania high school football week 2 rankings
With Pa. high school football teams beginning to settle in, the first days of September also served as a debut to the new season. And, like most weeks, movement among the state’s top-ranked programs continued. Below are the updated Pa. rankings through Sept. 4. PennLive will publish state rankings...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets share jackpot; One sold in Reading, one in Hazleton
READING, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets will split a jackpot of $620,000. Related video above: Pennsylvania Lottery celebrates 50th anniversary. One of the tickets was sold in Berks County, and the other was sold in Luzerne County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on...
Pennsylvanian skaters steal 13-foot, 300-pound bench from N.Y.
There’s Ocean’s 11, then there’s the Pavement 5. A group of skaters from Pennsylvania stole an iconic bench from Tompkins Square Park in New York City. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘Skae spot’ coming to Carlisle, perhaps as soon as late 2022. The New York Post reports how...
BetMGM promo code: Bet $10, Win $200 on NFL Touchdown in IL, LA, or KS
After a long offseason, the NFL finally make its return this Thursday night as Week 1 kicks off with the Buffalo Bills visiting the
Pa. ginseng hunting season: A look at its roots and rewards
Far below the 4,236-pound peak in 1990, ginseng hunters in Pennsylvania more recently harvest a thousand pounds or less per year in a season legally restricted to Sept. 1 to Nov. 30. Properly handled, that ginseng is worth about $700 to $800 per pound.
These 3 Pa. cafes made Yelp’s list of the top 100 coffee shops
When it comes to coffee, these three Pennsylvania coffee joints really know their stuff. So much so, they’ve landed on Yelp’s Top 100 list of the best coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada. The first is the White Rabbit and Cafe Patisserie in Greensburg, which was ranked...
‘Horror stories’: USPS lambasted for service in Pennsylvania | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. town residents’ call to prohibit street sports equipment a ‘no’ from council | Today in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police announce Labor Day weekend crash and enforcement results
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There were a total of 648 vehicle crashes that resulted in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The travel period ran from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 over the Labor Day weekend. Alcohol...
Rain could be heavy at times; flood watch for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
A flood watch is in effect from Monday at 4 p.m. to Tuesday at noon for much of Pennsylvania (see map below). The flood watch will be in effect for all counties in the Susquehanna Valley except Adams, Lancaster and York.
How to watch the results on ‘America’s Got Talent’ tonight (9/7/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
Pennsylvania singer Aubrey Burchell received a standing ovation from the audience during her performance on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”. But, will her performance of “Loved By You” by Kirby be enough to move her into the finals?. Burchell, 21, of North...
Pa. Turnpike’s future financial viability requires immediate legislative action: audit
Without some legislative action and innovative solutions, the Pennsylvania Turnpike could be on its way to becoming the “nicest roadway in the nation that no one ever uses,” said state Auditor General Timothy DeFoor. The turnpike commission has accumulated $13.2 billion in debt – or $1.5 billion more...
Police: Ohio man in custody following standoff in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say the suspect involved in Wednesday's standoff along Laurel Ave. in the West End section of Johnstown is now in custody. Authorities say Earl Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Ohio and Cambria County. Police say they made...
Want a Pa. liquor license? 21 available in PLCB auction
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is auctioning off a stockpile of expired restaurant liquor licenses. Bidding is open with one license available in each of 21 counties including Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties. It is the 11th PLCB auction since the change in liquor laws related to Act 39, a...
Police release name of driver who died after Dauphin County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man who was in a crash in Dauphin County last week has died from his injuries. Video above: PSP urges drivers to be alert for school buses. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 5800 block...
Cedar Point to close the world’s second-tallest roller coaster
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
One dead after crash in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
