Prescott, AZ

The 24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market at Sharlot Hall Museum September 17 – 18, 2022

By Sharlot Hall Museum Newsletter
prescottenews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
prescottenews.com

After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary – an 21+ event

The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings and Keeper Talks.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

What Books are Available at the Prescott Valley Public Library – Mayor Kell Palguta

Next week is Banned Books Week which helps to usher in the topic of what books are available at the Prescott Valley Library. Recently the Council has been contacted by concerned parents about certain LGBQT/ Explicit Content books being available to children. Please know that adjustments to signage and displays have been made and moving forward I am confident that our citizens will love and enjoy everything that our library has to offer.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Plan Your Trip to Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally – Music, Bikes, and More

Nestled in the heart of Arizona, Cottonwood provides the ideal escape from the desert heat and mountain peaks. Surrounded by Sedona’s red rocks and Mingus Mountain’s lush vistas, Cottonwood is host to wineries, eateries, and fun year-round. Settle here for the ideal weekend trip and check out Cottonwood’s famous Thunder Valley Rally Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th, as they rock into their 21st year!
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Prescott, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Entertainment
journalaz.com

BRIC opens in Camp Verde

The Camp Verde Business Resource and Innovation Center hosted an open house Aug. 25 to celebrate the grand opening of its newly-renovated space at 385 S. Main Street. Operated by the Camp Verde Economic Development Department, the BRIC is a mixed-use space designed to support the local business community and entrepreneurs who need advice and resources as well as spaces for meetings, conferences and more.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
AZFamily

Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Judy Lewis
theprescotttimes.com

NEW UPDATE- MISSING WOMAN FOUND

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing woman Whitney Collins safe in Prescott Valley. She is currently with YCSO deputies. There are no further details about her reasons for her departure. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating missing person Whitney Collins.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Latest News Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Man airlifted to Phoenix Hospital After Friday Night Stabbing; Suspect Arrested. An 18-year-old male was airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital with serious injuries Friday night, Sept. 2, after he was stabbed by another male during a fight in the Prescott Valley Safeway store parking lot. Prescott Valley Police officers...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
#Art Market#Indian Art#Performance Arts#The Sharlot Hall Museum#The Indian Arts#The Us Department#Interior#Native American#Native Acoma
AZFamily

Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Prescott Valley Safeway

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a Prescott Valley Safeway grocery store on Friday night. Prescott Valley police say it happened in the parking lot just after 9 p.m. Investigators say the teen stabbed a man during a fight. Exact details on what led up to the stabbing haven’t been released. On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested a 16-year-old on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault. Detectives also uncovered more evidence at the time of the arrest.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

