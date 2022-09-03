The 24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market at Sharlot Hall Museum September 17 – 18, 2022

Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary – an 21+ event
The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings and Keeper Talks.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Western Heritage Foundation’s 9th Annual Western Banquet on November 5, 2022
This year, the Prescott Western Heritage Foundation, Inc., celebrates Prescott’s heritage with our 9th Annual Western Banquet on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at the beautiful Prescott Resort and Conference Center. Banquet details are available at the Western Heritage Center at 156 C Montezuma and on our website, www.visitWHC.org. Our...
prescottenews.com
What Books are Available at the Prescott Valley Public Library – Mayor Kell Palguta
Next week is Banned Books Week which helps to usher in the topic of what books are available at the Prescott Valley Library. Recently the Council has been contacted by concerned parents about certain LGBQT/ Explicit Content books being available to children. Please know that adjustments to signage and displays have been made and moving forward I am confident that our citizens will love and enjoy everything that our library has to offer.
SignalsAZ
Plan Your Trip to Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally – Music, Bikes, and More
Nestled in the heart of Arizona, Cottonwood provides the ideal escape from the desert heat and mountain peaks. Surrounded by Sedona’s red rocks and Mingus Mountain’s lush vistas, Cottonwood is host to wineries, eateries, and fun year-round. Settle here for the ideal weekend trip and check out Cottonwood’s famous Thunder Valley Rally Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th, as they rock into their 21st year!
journalaz.com
BRIC opens in Camp Verde
The Camp Verde Business Resource and Innovation Center hosted an open house Aug. 25 to celebrate the grand opening of its newly-renovated space at 385 S. Main Street. Operated by the Camp Verde Economic Development Department, the BRIC is a mixed-use space designed to support the local business community and entrepreneurs who need advice and resources as well as spaces for meetings, conferences and more.
AZFamily
Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
A doctor died in Arizona this week after getting lost and running out of water while hiking in Cave Creek. Six people suffered "heat emergencies" on Monday while hiking in "extreme heat" near the Spur Cross Trailhead, according to a series of social media posts from the Scottsdale Fire Department.
prescottenews.com
Suspect Breaks into Local Tattoo Business, Causes an Estimated $100,000 in Damage.
On September 6, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Prescott Police Officers responded to the Lion’s Den Tattoo Company located in the 500 block of East Sheldon St. upon the report of a Burglary. Through the course of the investigation officers learned that at approximately 1:45 a.m. a male subject...
fox10phoenix.com
theprescotttimes.com
NEW UPDATE- MISSING WOMAN FOUND
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing woman Whitney Collins safe in Prescott Valley. She is currently with YCSO deputies. There are no further details about her reasons for her departure. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating missing person Whitney Collins.
theprescotttimes.com
AZFamily
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Prescott Valley Safeway
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a Prescott Valley Safeway grocery store on Friday night. Prescott Valley police say it happened in the parking lot just after 9 p.m. Investigators say the teen stabbed a man during a fight. Exact details on what led up to the stabbing haven’t been released. On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested a 16-year-old on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault. Detectives also uncovered more evidence at the time of the arrest.
