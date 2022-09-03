Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – September 6th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
A doctor died in Arizona this week after getting lost and running out of water while hiking in Cave Creek. Six people suffered "heat emergencies" on Monday while hiking in "extreme heat" near the Spur Cross Trailhead, according to a series of social media posts from the Scottsdale Fire Department.
AZFamily
Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
theprescotttimes.com
Time For Skull Valley Clean Up
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cave Creek, Arizona
If you’re wondering what to do in Cave Creek, Arizona, look no further! Cave Creek is a small town that has much to offer. The town boasts beautiful scenery, including open desert, mountain peaks, and a variety of flora and fauna. While many of the best things to do...
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
FUSD and Flagstaff police respond to student with knife at Coconino High School
Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and Flagstaff Police Department responded to Coconino High School (CHS) after a report of a student who brought a knife to school.
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Deputy shoots, kills man armed with screwdriver in Flagstaff
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
theprescotttimes.com
NEW UPDATE- MISSING WOMAN FOUND
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing woman Whitney Collins safe in Prescott Valley. She is currently with YCSO deputies. There are no further details about her reasons for her departure. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating missing person Whitney Collins.
prescottenews.com
Suspect Breaks into Local Tattoo Business, Causes an Estimated $100,000 in Damage.
On September 6, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Prescott Police Officers responded to the Lion’s Den Tattoo Company located in the 500 block of East Sheldon St. upon the report of a Burglary. Through the course of the investigation officers learned that at approximately 1:45 a.m. a male subject...
SignalsAZ
Plan Your Trip to Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally – Music, Bikes, and More
Nestled in the heart of Arizona, Cottonwood provides the ideal escape from the desert heat and mountain peaks. Surrounded by Sedona’s red rocks and Mingus Mountain’s lush vistas, Cottonwood is host to wineries, eateries, and fun year-round. Settle here for the ideal weekend trip and check out Cottonwood’s famous Thunder Valley Rally Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th, as they rock into their 21st year!
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
ABC 15 News
Man with screwdriver shot, killed by Coconino County deputy in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A man is dead after a shooting involving Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies and Flagstaff police. The man has been identified as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Flagstaff officers were called to the intersection of Highway 89 and Cummings Street...
fox10phoenix.com
Body with 'suspicious' injuries found outside of Flagstaff restaurant, police say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police in Flagstaff are investigating the death of a man, calling the circumstances "suspicious." Officers say they found 35-year-old Donovan Young on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant on Sept. 1 along Route 66. They say the man from Chinle, an area in Apache Country, suffered injuries to his face as well as trauma to his head.
flagscanner.com
⚠️MAJOR INCIDENT⚠️ 1PM UPDATE TO OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FLAGSTAFF
ORIGINAL POST FROM FLAGSCANNER: 5:40 am Flagstaff police, state troopers, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are all out at an incident near the VP Racing store on the east side of Flagstaff near the Flagstaff Mall for what started out as a possible burglary and criminal damage call. At some point while officers were making contact with the suspect, he threatened officers with a weapon. Initial attempts at using non-lethal methods were ineffective and that’s when officers shot the man. No officers appear to be injured at this time. Due to the nature of the suspect’s injuries we are withholding further information on his condition. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to flagscanner.com and this page for updates throughout the day.
journalaz.com
BRIC opens in Camp Verde
The Camp Verde Business Resource and Innovation Center hosted an open house Aug. 25 to celebrate the grand opening of its newly-renovated space at 385 S. Main Street. Operated by the Camp Verde Economic Development Department, the BRIC is a mixed-use space designed to support the local business community and entrepreneurs who need advice and resources as well as spaces for meetings, conferences and more.
AZFamily
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Prescott Valley Safeway
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a Prescott Valley Safeway grocery store on Friday night. Prescott Valley police say it happened in the parking lot just after 9 p.m. Investigators say the teen stabbed a man during a fight. Exact details on what led up to the stabbing haven’t been released. On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested a 16-year-old on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault. Detectives also uncovered more evidence at the time of the arrest.
SignalsAZ
2022 Prescott Veterans Day Parade Participants Needed
The City of Prescott is excited to announce that the 2022 Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Prescott on Friday, November 11, 2022. Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the stage at the intersection of Cortez St. and Union St., with the parade beginning at 11:00 a.m.
