Timing is right, especially in overtime, for Chiawana, which drops reigning MCC champion Kamiakin, 22-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Chiawana rallied in the second half to tie the game, then won it with a 20-yard Aaron Lowry field goal in overtime to beat Kamiakin, 22-19, on Friday night at Lampson Stadium.

While the game was tightly contested, it had the makings of a season-opener with two teams struggling not only against each other, but with themselves.

"I asked our guys at halftime, ‘How many penalties do we have?'" Chiawana coach Scott Bond said. "I mean, we kept shooting ourselves in the foot in the first half. Turns out, we were not only playing a good Kamiakin team, but we were also playing a very bad Chiawana team."

The answer for Bond’s question was 80 yards on nine penalties, and the Riverhawks would finish with 17 penalties for 133 yards.

Now throw in the heat. Game-time temperatures started at 92 degrees, and only dropped 10 degrees the rest of the night (a big reason kickoff was pushed back to 8 p.m.). The result was plenty of stoppage of the game clock as players from both sides kept suffering from leg cramps. There couldn’t have been enough pickle juice on either sideline.

The host Braves seemed to move the ball at will in the first half, and sophomore starting quarterback Trent Woodhouse connected with Fabian Hernandez on a 35-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Unfortunately, the PAT snap was fumbled.

On the next Kamiakin series, Woodhouse was hit late on a targeting call that resulted in a Chiawana player ejected from the game. However, Woodhouse was done for the night.

Junior backup quarterback Carter Poland stepped in and got the Braves another score with a 7-yard strike to Hernandez.

Chiawana finally got going in the second quarter, as DJ Duran hit Kade Smith on a slant pattern. Smith reached back behind him to grab the pass with one hand, and he raced 73 yards down to the Kamiakin 3. Two plays later, senior running back Ian Mohl dived in from the 2 for a touchdown to cut the Braves lead to 12-7.

It would be the first of three touchdowns by Mohl, which included a 68-yard burst up the middle late in the third quarter.

"We were just not doing what we were supposed to do in the first half," said Mohl, who finished with 22 carries for 133 yards rushing. "We didn’t change schemes. We started playing harder, and we stopped being lazy."

The key was at halftime, with very little to show — expect for the 73-yard play by Smith — Chiawana was still in the game.

"That’s what I told them at halftime," Bond said.

In the second half, though, Chiawana picked things up on the defensive side.

"It was a tough way for the defense to set up," Bond said. "It’s not like we were hitting tackle dummies out here. They just had to catch up with the speed. And in the end, we won the turnover battle."

Indeed. Kamiakin picked off two Duran passes. But the Hawks recovered three Braves fumbles, and had an interception.

The biggest turnover came in overtime. Riverhawks defensive lineman Cyrus Pardini blasted through the right side of the line and hit Poland, who fumbled the football. Fellow lineman Lane Hedrick recovered the ball, ending Kamiakin’s drive.

It took Chiawana six plays to get to the 3-yard line, setting up Lowry’s game-winning 20-yard field goal.

In the Mid-Columbia Conference, there are just too many good teams that will battle for playoff spots. So this loss won’t kill Kamiakin’s season. And Braves coach Scott Biglin knows he has a young team.

"I told the kids after the game ‘Don’t be satisfied we were in the game,'" said Biglin. "Be upset that we lost, because I think we have high expectations."