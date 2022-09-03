ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Timing is right, especially in overtime, for Chiawana, which drops reigning MCC champion Kamiakin, 22-19

By Jeff Morrow
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJ0zN_0hggEx9h00

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Chiawana rallied in the second half to tie the game, then won it with a 20-yard Aaron Lowry field goal in overtime to beat Kamiakin, 22-19, on Friday night at Lampson Stadium.

While the game was tightly contested, it had the makings of a season-opener with two teams struggling not only against each other, but with themselves.

"I asked our guys at halftime, ‘How many penalties do we have?'" Chiawana coach Scott Bond said. "I mean, we kept shooting ourselves in the foot in the first half. Turns out, we were not only playing a good Kamiakin team, but we were also playing a very bad Chiawana team."

The answer for Bond’s question was 80 yards on nine penalties, and the Riverhawks would finish with 17 penalties for 133 yards.

Now throw in the heat. Game-time temperatures started at 92 degrees, and only dropped 10 degrees the rest of the night (a big reason kickoff was pushed back to 8 p.m.). The result was plenty of stoppage of the game clock as players from both sides kept suffering from leg cramps. There couldn’t have been enough pickle juice on either sideline.

The host Braves seemed to move the ball at will in the first half, and sophomore starting quarterback Trent Woodhouse connected with Fabian Hernandez on a 35-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Unfortunately, the PAT snap was fumbled.

On the next Kamiakin series, Woodhouse was hit late on a targeting call that resulted in a Chiawana player ejected from the game. However, Woodhouse was done for the night.

Junior backup quarterback Carter Poland stepped in and got the Braves another score with a 7-yard strike to Hernandez.

Chiawana finally got going in the second quarter, as DJ Duran hit Kade Smith on a slant pattern. Smith reached back behind him to grab the pass with one hand, and he raced 73 yards down to the Kamiakin 3. Two plays later, senior running back Ian Mohl dived in from the 2 for a touchdown to cut the Braves lead to 12-7.

It would be the first of three touchdowns by Mohl, which included a 68-yard burst up the middle late in the third quarter.

"We were just not doing what we were supposed to do in the first half," said Mohl, who finished with 22 carries for 133 yards rushing. "We didn’t change schemes. We started playing harder, and we stopped being lazy."

The key was at halftime, with very little to show — expect for the 73-yard play by Smith — Chiawana was still in the game.

"That’s what I told them at halftime," Bond said.

In the second half, though, Chiawana picked things up on the defensive side.

"It was a tough way for the defense to set up," Bond said. "It’s not like we were hitting tackle dummies out here. They just had to catch up with the speed. And in the end, we won the turnover battle."

Indeed. Kamiakin picked off two Duran passes. But the Hawks recovered three Braves fumbles, and had an interception.

The biggest turnover came in overtime. Riverhawks defensive lineman Cyrus Pardini blasted through the right side of the line and hit Poland, who fumbled the football. Fellow lineman Lane Hedrick recovered the ball, ending Kamiakin’s drive.

It took Chiawana six plays to get to the 3-yard line, setting up Lowry’s game-winning 20-yard field goal.

In the Mid-Columbia Conference, there are just too many good teams that will battle for playoff spots. So this loss won’t kill Kamiakin’s season. And Braves coach Scott Biglin knows he has a young team.

"I told the kids after the game ‘Don’t be satisfied we were in the game,'" said Biglin. "Be upset that we lost, because I think we have high expectations."

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Centennial falls to Southridge in season opener

Eagles fail to come together on offense, lose 13-42 against the Southridge Skyhawks. A slow start coupled with near constant mistakes and turnovers led to a poor showing for the Centennial High School football team in its premier game in its new 5A conference. The Eagles finished their home opener game 13-42 against the Southridge Skyhawks on Friday, Sept. 2. Centennial fell behind early as the Skyhawks took to the air to gain yardage on their first possession. The visitors topped off their air assault with a short pass to the center of the end zone, putting them up...
KENNEWICK, WA
goeasternoregon.com

It's Round-Up time!

PENDLETON — We’ve all heard about the world-famous Pendleton Round-Up, but figuring out how to experience the event can be overwhelming. On top of the rodeo itself, the Round-Up has a full week of activities. “If they don’t come for a full week, they can’t get it all...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Crash slows traffic on I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently at the scene of a crash at I-182 and 20th Avenue in Pasco. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the two car collision resulted in minor injuries. Drivers travelling in that direction should expect delays.
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcc#Braves#American Football#Sports
pdxmonthly.com

More than Wine and Onions in Eastern Washington’s Wine Country

Find beer, cider, gelato, cheesemakers, and an inexplicable aviary (but no octopus mural, RIP) on a weekend trip to Walla Walla. The concentration of tasting rooms in Walla Walla, the epicenter of eastern Washington's wine country, means Main Street downtown provides some of the best people watching anywhere in the Northwest. On weekend afternoons, you can sip an iced coffee, enjoy a pastry, or have your own wine tasting at a sidewalk table while watching progressively more intoxicated groups of tourists dodge college students on bikes.
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pees In Your Yard?

That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grandview museum getting new mural of familiar scene

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- The Grandview Museum Board has commissioned Muralist Larelle Michener to create a mural on the west side of the museum. Michener will begin painting on Tuesday, September, 6th. Her mural will recreate a once familiar scene from a long-standing billboard in Grandview. The new mural will depict Grandview...
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Pasco Argument Leads to Man Being Shot in the Face

A 44-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail after a Tuesday evening shooting. Argument leads to the victim being shot in the face. The victim is lucky the bullet was not a few inches further toward his nose. Around 7:40 PM Tuesday evening, Police were called to the Stop and Go Convenience store at 221 South 10th Ave. for a report of a shooting.
PASCO, WA
kpq.com

Late Stuntman Alex Harvill Holds World Record for Motorcycle Jump

Late motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill received a Guinness World Record for a motorcycle jump he made nearly a decade before his death. Local Media Partner iFIBERONE reported that Harvill's family and friends shared the news on their social media last week. Harvill jumped over 425 feet on his dirt...
ROYAL CITY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Paving begins on SR-125

WALLA WALLA COUNTY – The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be begin paving sections of State Route 125 today (Tuesday). Crews will start at the Oregon state line south of College Place and work their way north towards Dalles Military Road where it joins the roundabout tied with South Ninth Avenue and Plaza Way in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Thunderbird Motel demolition almost complete

Pasco Wash. — The Thunderbird Motel, a longtime hotspot for crime in the Tri-Cities, is no more. The infamous Pasco hotel went up for sale earlier this year for $1,200,000, and is now demolished. City planners are hoping to turn the old grounds into parking space for the downtown...
PASCO, WA
centraloregondaily.com

150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire

More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy