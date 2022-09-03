Read full article on original website
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million ScamTaxBuzzCalifornia State
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Cordova Double Casualty Accident When Vehicle Leaves Road
Single-Vehicle Collision on U.S. 50 Reportedly Involved Erratic Driver. A double casualty accident that left two people in critical condition happened in Rancho Cordova on September 5 when a vehicle exited the freeway. The collision was reported along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp around 6:51 following a report of a driver acting erratically. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) had received reports of a vehicle with a camper on the back all over the lanes, straddling the line and stopping in the roadway.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pickup Truck Accident Occurs With Semi in Pocket Area of Sacramento
Accident on I-5 Reportedly Caused by Swerving Pickup. A pickup truck accident involving a semi was reported in the Pocket area of Sacramento on September 4, resulting in minor injuries. The accident happened along southbound I-5 just south of the Seamas Avenue on-ramp around 8:34 a.m. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a Ford F-150 pickup swerved to avoid hitting a sedan and struck the semi, blocking three lanes of traffic.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on I-5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton
An early morning crash on Country Club Boulevard in Stockton left at least one party with fatal injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported. The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the on-ramp to southbound I-5 from Country Club Boulevard and involved one vehicle. Details on the Fatal Crash on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Davis Major Injury Accident Involves Rollover
Rollover Collision on Russell Boulevard Causes Major Injury. A major injury accident occurred in Davis on September 5 when a vehicle experienced a rollover. The accident happened along Russell Boulevard between Road 95A and Pierce Ranch Road around 12:48 p.m. involving one vehicle. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Yolo County Fire Department responded to discover a small 4-door on its hood with major damage and an injured person inside.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Crash Shuts Down Exposition Boulevard Off-Ramp
S.R. 51 Traffic Crash Involves Rollover That Starts Fire. A Sacramento traffic crash along Elvas Freeway on September 3 injured at least one person. The accident involved two or three vehicles around 4:48 pm., including a Honda Civic and Ford Fusion. It occurred along southbound S.R. 51 at the Exposition Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Galt Plane Crash Costs Lives of Pilot and Passenger
Fatal Accident off Christensen Road When Plane Crashes in Orchard. Authorities said two people were killed in a small plane crash in Sacramento County near Galt on September 4. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 9:13 a.m. at an almond orchard located near the intersection of Christensen and Twin Cities Road. The low-wing monoplane, a Beechcraft Baron 58, crashed in the middle of the orchard.
