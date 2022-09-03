ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Our very freedoms are at stake this fall — vote

To the editor — It is real! Democracy, our Constitution and our freedoms as we know them today are at severe risk. Yes, inflation is high, and yes, gas is still expense. Those are temporary hardships we have faced throughout our history. But today the severe risks posed by...
94.5 KATS

This Yakima Spot Had some Fancy-Shmancy Root Beer Floats

Root Beer Floats are one of those dessert drink options I've always enjoyed but never gave them enough credit when I was younger. They're great and all but would often opt for something else like a milkshake or something. As I got older I seem to appreciate them more and more and when offered I'd often order one just for nostalgia's sake. I saw this spot in town had Root Beer Floats as part of a 'back to school' special for kids but that didn't stop me from ordering one as well.
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards

As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape

A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand

YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Yakima can't afford to lose Memorial Hospital

If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like. You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar spotted in Yakima park

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
KIMA TV

Yakima County to pay $2.5M to teen who was hit and run over by deputy

Yakima County has to pay $2.5 million dollars to a kid who was hit and run over by a deputy after a home invasion 4 years ago. "They turned on the light and there 3 three men by my bed. 2 of them had guns. I know one of them looked extremely young—like extremely young, and he was the one that was wearing a black bandana over his mouth. And they didn’t look like they were experienced. They sounded nervous. I don’t know if it was their first time doing this but they weren’t professional," Brenda Valencia said.
nbcrightnow.com

El Porton restaurant in Union Gap burns

UNION GAP, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September, 4th. According to a YFD press release responding crews saw very heavy smoke coming from the restaurant and requested more resources.
ifiberone.com

Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
nbcrightnow.com

How to talk to your kids about gangs

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Gang violence is a common trend in many of our local communities and some parents may worry about their kids being exposed to it. Dr. Ana Garcia, a pediatrician from Astria Health, breaks down how you can talk to your kids about this topic and some of the reasons kids get involved with gangs.
Chronicle

Court Throws Out Washiongton Man's Rape Conviction Because It Took Too Long to Try Him

A state appeals court ordered a Yakima man's 2020 rape conviction permanently dismissed, saying prosecutors took too long to bring him to trial. A three-judge panel of the Spokane-based Division III Court of Appeals said prosecutors violated Bradley Kenneth Denton's right to a speedy trial by citing delays processing evidence at the Washington State Patrol's crime lab without providing sufficient proof they were trying to get the results sooner.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

