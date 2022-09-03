ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Friday Football Focus: Highlights from week two in the 805

By Mike Klan
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
Friday Football Focus highlights of week two.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 2 high school football highlights from games in three counties, Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo.

Segment 1: Bishop Diego, Pacifica, Rio Mesa and Buena pick up wins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_OPB3BQ4YM
Segment 1

Segment 2: Lompoc and Righetti score victories

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h982OavPL3I
Segment 2

Segment 3: Arroyo Grande defeats San Luis Obispo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6be7WRCniVo
Segment 3

Segment 4: Santa Ynez blasts Morro Bay

https://youtu.be/9eBuiMzZ1bo
Segment 4

Segment 5: Ventura edges Oxnard

https://youtu.be/duscV7s1Mv0
Segment 5

