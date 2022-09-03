Read full article on original website
Pictured: Drill rapper M Lo who was shot dead in housing estate on London's exclusive High Street Kensington - as 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is released under investigation
A man shot dead in a high end block of flats has been named as a father-of-one and drill rapper who ‘would do anything in this world’ for his young daughter. The victim has been named as 29-year-old Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, also known as drill rapper M Lo. He...
Boy, 17, dies and another fighting for life after street fight involving ‘mob of men with machetes’ as cops hunt killer
A TEENAGER was stabbed to death and another is fighting for life after a huge street fight in east London. A mob of men armed with machetes were reportedly involved in the mass brawl shortly after midnight last night. Police were called to Lichfield Road in Bow where officers found...
Police arrest Memphis man in livestreamed shootings; 4 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A gunman who livestreamed himself driving around Memphis shooting at people, killing four and wounding three others in seemingly random attacks, was finally arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said early Thursday. The hours-long rampage had police warning people across the city to shelter in place, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspending public bus services as frightened residents wondered where the man might strike next. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, a violent felon who was released early from prison this year, was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven, police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said during a news conference early Thursday that four people were killed and three others were wounded in seven shootings and at least two carjackings.
Stabbing Suspect Damien Sanderson Dead, Possibly Killed by Brother: Police
Damien Sanderson and his brother Myles were suspected of carrying out a mass knife attack in Canada on Sunday, killing 11 people and injuring 19 others.
Woman survives 40ft plunge from third-floor balcony as man arrested after 2am fall
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman fell around 40ft from the balcony of a flat in Manchester.The woman managed to survive with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to a block of apartments on Regent Road at around 2am on Friday.Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives opened an investigation and a 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, GMP said.The woman, who has not been named, remained in hospital receiving treatment.Anyone who has information about the...
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Canada Stab Spree Suspect Had 59 Convictions
Myles Sanderson, one of the two brothers charged with carrying out a horrific stabbing spree in Canada, racked up 59 convictions before the rampage, according to parole records obtained by the CBC. The offenses include assaulting a police officer, stabbing two men with a fork, beating another man unconscious, throwing a cement block at a woman’s windshield, and possessing contraband while jailed. The CBC says Sanderson—who had a long history of drug abuse—was last released from lockup in August 2021. The parole board decided not to toss him back in prison after he was caught breaking the rules by living with his ex-wife, and by May, he was a fugitive. Read it at CBC
Shock moment Quincy the police dog sniffs out a secret stash of firearms hidden in an underground bunker on a sugarcane farm linked to an alleged kidnap and torture case
A police dog named Quincy found a hidden underground bunker full of weapons while investigating an alleged small town kidnapping and torture case. Quincy discovered the secret bunker on a sugarcane farm in Far North Queensland on Sunday after a local man presented to hospital with severe head injuries and claimed he was kidnapped.
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
BBC
Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC
A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment
Meghan Marohn "was one of those unique, impassioned, endlessly curious and deeply caring teachers that transform young lives," her friend Chris Hedges wrote The body of a beloved Upstate New York English teacher who went missing in March was found in the woods of the Berkshires in Massachusetts, say police. On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified remains that were found in Lee on Friday as those of missing woman Meghan Marohn, 42, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. On Thursday night, "a civilian discovered partial human remains...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police searching for three witnesses after woman allegedly 'strangled and bitten' in Bierton
Police are appealing for three witnesses to come forward following an alleged assault in Bierton. It follows an incident in which a woman was reportedly strangled and bitten. Thames Valley Police said a woman and a man parked their white BMW in a car park on William Hill Drive and walked into the fields at around 7pm on August 24. The woman, in her 20s, is then said to have been assaulted.
Police: California sheriff's deputy wanted in double slaying
Authorities said they are seeking a Northern California sheriff's deputy in connection with the slaying of a husband and wife in their home early Wednesday. He remained at-large hours after the bloodshed.Law enforcement officials said they were searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.Williams apparently knew the couple but investigators were still trying “to fine-tune their connection” and determine the motive, according to Alameda County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly.“There is an active hunt underway for Mr. Williams and we encourage him to surrender to...
International Business Times
10-Year-Old Girl Escapes From Ice Cream Truck In Attempted Abduction; Driver In Custody
A 10-year-old girl managed to escape an attempted abduction in New York City's Staten Island, officials said Sunday. The girl was walking to a deli in Mariners Habor in the afternoon when a 20-year-old man in an ice cream truck stopped her and tried to talk to her near Harbor Road and Forest Avenue.
BBC
Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid
A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
Elderly Couple Caught Trafficking 22 Pounds of Crystal Meth
The substance was found concealed in the lining of the couple's suitcases.
BBC
Canada stabbings suspect Myles Sanderson dead after arrest
The suspect in a stabbing in Canada that left 10 dead and 18 others injured has died after he was captured by police, officials say. Police said Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody on a highway in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed chase. Footage...
15 years later, arrest made in 2007 Texas homicide of 19-year-old Brittany McGlone
More than 15 years later, an arrest has been made in the murder of Brittany McGlone. Dateline featured Brittany’s case in our Cold Case Spotlight series in 2021. On the morning of May 4, 2007, after working an overnight shift, Brittany drove to her boyfriend’s house in Winnsboro, Texas, to sleep. Brittany’s boyfriend, Jeff Stogner, and his family – who also lived there – told authorities they were not home at the time.
