Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Every time Meghan Markle talked about herself in her keynote speech to One World Summit in Manchester
Meghan Markle was accused of focusing too much on herself in a speech to the One Young World summit in Manchester last night. One royal expert said it 'felt a bit flat because it was very, very self-centred'. In the video below, MailOnline tallies how often she talked about herself...
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
BBC
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
BBC
Keith Davis: He was protecting the oceans - then he disappeared
Keith Davis disappeared at sea thousands of miles from home. His body has never been found. Now the mystery of his death has shone a light on a maritime world that is largely hidden from view, writes Rachel Monroe. At my local grocery store in Texas, I can buy a...
BBC
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
BBC
Kerala: Girl’s death highlights India’s 'stray dogs menace'
The death of a 12-year-old girl after being bitten by a stray dog has sparked outrage in the Indian state of Kerala. Abhirami, who was bitten in August, died on Monday in hospital. This is the 21st rabies death in Kerala this year. She had received three doses of the...
PETS・
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
The Most Famous Traitors in History
No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors’ concerns
Monarch’s doctors said to be ‘concerned for Her Majesty’s health’, but she remains comfortable
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend
A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown...
BBC
Ashbourne poultry factory closure to cost hundreds of jobs
A Derbyshire factory that produces chicken food products is to shut with the loss of hundreds of jobs. Moy Park said it was closing its Ashbourne site after reviewing its operation. Last month the company reported a sharp drop in profits, which it blamed on rising costs. The factory has...
BBC
The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review
The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
BBC
Possible Mull Viking boat burials to be investigated
Archaeologists are preparing to investigate two possible Viking boat burial sites on the Isle of Mull. Two elongated mounds on the Hebridean island are to be evaluated as part of a series of digs later this month. Boat burials involved high-ranking Vikings being interred with a ship, and in Scotland...
America’s history of warring religious factions began before the country was founded
The story of America is the story of the individual and the protection of the individual from government, from the powerful, from those who “know better” than we do. Our country was shaped by those who knew the feeling of powerlessness in the face of an oppressive government. Who, as individuals even banding together in […] The post America’s history of warring religious factions began before the country was founded appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BBC
Oxfordshire: Chinese university plans referred to government
A leading Chinese university's plan to revamp its UK campus has been approved, but the government will likely have the final say. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, Oxford, in 2017. Despite hundreds of objections planning permission was granted for a change of use...
