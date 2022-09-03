ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
#Steamship#Port Of Liverpool#Volunteers#Vehicles#Mauritius#Australian
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
BBC

Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
SPORTS
BBC

Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery

The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold

A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
HEALTH
BBC

George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School

The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
U.K.
BBC

Kerala: Girl’s death highlights India’s 'stray dogs menace'

The death of a 12-year-old girl after being bitten by a stray dog has sparked outrage in the Indian state of Kerala. Abhirami, who was bitten in August, died on Monday in hospital. This is the 21st rabies death in Kerala this year. She had received three doses of the...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Traitors in History

No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
U.K.
BBC

Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend

A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ashbourne poultry factory closure to cost hundreds of jobs

A Derbyshire factory that produces chicken food products is to shut with the loss of hundreds of jobs. Moy Park said it was closing its Ashbourne site after reviewing its operation. Last month the company reported a sharp drop in profits, which it blamed on rising costs. The factory has...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review

The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
POLITICS
BBC

Possible Mull Viking boat burials to be investigated

Archaeologists are preparing to investigate two possible Viking boat burial sites on the Isle of Mull. Two elongated mounds on the Hebridean island are to be evaluated as part of a series of digs later this month. Boat burials involved high-ranking Vikings being interred with a ship, and in Scotland...
WORLD
Daily Montanan

America’s history of warring religious factions began before the country was founded

The story of America is the story of the individual and the protection of the individual from government, from the powerful, from those who “know better” than we do. Our country was shaped by those who knew the feeling of powerlessness in the face of an oppressive government. Who, as individuals even banding together in […] The post America’s history of warring religious factions began before the country was founded appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
BBC

Oxfordshire: Chinese university plans referred to government

A leading Chinese university's plan to revamp its UK campus has been approved, but the government will likely have the final say. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, Oxford, in 2017. Despite hundreds of objections planning permission was granted for a change of use...
COLLEGES

