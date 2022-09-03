Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10
Squirrel caused 10K-plus to lose power in Virginia Beach Wednesday, Dominion says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says. The outage stretched from the Kempsville area northeast across I-264 to the King’s Grant neighborhood, including Town Center. Dominion expected power to...
WAVY News 10
Blog: Cool east. Hot west. Tracking 2 hurricanes.
We will finally get some cooling in the east, but the western U.S. is still baking. Parts of the central U.S. are too. Let’s talk about it…. Yesterday we ended up hitting 90 degrees in Norfolk. It was hot and humid. The average high for this time of year is 84 degrees. There were a few heavy showers over the Southside and northeast North Carolina during the afternoon.
vabeach.com
2022 Guide of Must-See Places Around Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is one of the most beautiful places in the country. Many people flock to Virginia beach every year, and if you feel like you need a vacation, Virginia Beach is one of the best places you can go. Many people who come to Virginia Beach only come to...
WITN
WATCH: Wild horses walk past truck stuck along ENC coast
COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Wild horses can be seen strolling past a pickup truck that was stuck in the ocean along the Eastern Carolina coast. The video, captured by Ronda Galko, was taken Tuesday in Corolla. The truck has a Pennsylvania license plate. Witnesses have said that the truck has...
Squirrel causes power outage for over 10,000 Virginia Beach customers, Dominion Energy says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The power went nuts in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning after a squirrel caused an outage for over 10,000 customers across the city, including two schools. Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, tweeted about the outage around 10:15 a.m. She said it started when...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
Bay Weekly
Fishing on a Challenging and Changing Chesapeake
Our fourth big rockfish came over the side only two hours after we had started. The healthy 34-inch fish barely fit into our ice chest and we had to stop and rearrange the contents, removing some water bottles and ice and nestling the four, similar sized beauties together before dumping the ice back in and deciding our next move. Would my friend Mo and I call an early end to the trip or catch some fat white perch to put frosting on our angling cake? Those were truly exciting days.
New plans unveiled for facility that will combat homelessness in Virginia Beach
Those experiencing homelessness in Virginia Beach will soon have another resource to help them get on the right track with a new facility from JCOC.
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September
Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.
Woman pulled from Stumpy Lake in VB accused of stealing golf cart, property damage
A woman has been arrested and accused of stealing a golf cart near Stumpy Lake in Virginia Beach.
8 families displaced after fire at Chesapeake apartments
Eight families have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake.
At least 21 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the victim count down. In a weekend typically known for cookouts, beach...
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
WAVY News 10
Reck on the Road: Black Panther Car
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Did a movie or music event ever leave such an impact on you that you wanted to do something special to honor the event?. The movie Black Panther did just that for Hampton resident William Beal. Beal combined his love of cars and his favorite movie to create one of the most unique cars in the 757!
Man charged in connection to fatal Hampton crash on W Mercury Boulevard
A Norfolk man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place in Hampton on August 21.
peninsulachronicle.com
Paradise Ocean Club In Hampton Permanently Closing
HAMPTON-A popular entertainment spot along the waterfront at Fort Monroe in Hampton is closing. Paradise Ocean Club announced that it will permanently close after Labor Day. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk
(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg announces DarKoaster indoor roller coaster
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A spooky new experience is coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg next year, the theme park announced Tuesday. "DarKoaster: Escape the Storm" will be the world's first all-indoor straddle roller coaster when it opens next year, with over 2,400 feet of track and four launches. To ride,...
Driver killed in crash while running from Virginia Beach Police
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were responding to a hit-and-run on the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard at around 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 when the suspect returned to the scene. The officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver would not stop and the officers lost sight of him.
obxtoday.com
Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck
At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
