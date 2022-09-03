Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families in Phoenix say their homes were shot at by a drive-by shooter near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Police say no one was hurt, but two mothers in the neighborhood say they were sleeping when more than a dozen shots were fired at the homes and cars. “On Saturday I heard basically just a bunch shots go off,” said Martin Bonilla, who lives in the neighborhood.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO