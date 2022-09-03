Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) Expected For A Parabolic Price Surge This Autumn
This autumn could be an interesting time for crypto. With global market conditions worsening, the crypto downturn might last a little while longer. It’s important to point out here that crypto’s recent struggles aren’t in a bubble. They aren’t because of issues with crypto, that still has a huge long-term future. But with people having less money to invest, and global stock prices down, the whole economy is in bad shape. But even despite this overall negativity, there’s still a strong future for some individual tokens. Some have even managed to thrive in the current downturn, and become bear market successes. Others have shored up prices and importantly not dipped as low as people had predicted. This shows strength for the future of crypto, and arguably long-term bullishness. So if you stop worrying about how much your portfolio has lost this week and start investing in the right tokens, strap yourself in for the long term and manage to be patient—you could be looking at big gains further into the future.
Oil Down 5% in Near Freefall; Brent Below $90 First Time Since Feb
Investing.com - The selloff in oil accelerated into a near freefall on Wednesday, with global benchmark Brent crude breaking key support of $90 per barrel the first time since February. Twenty-year highs in the dollar that raised the acquisition cost for crude when bought with other currencies; China’s growing COVID...
Worst not over for EM currencies as U.S. dollar thunders on: Reuters poll
JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies will find it difficult to reclaim ground lost this year as relentless Federal Reserve rate hikes and safe-haven demand keep the dollar ascendant, a Reuters poll of currency strategists found. A stampede into the greenback pushed the wider index of emerging market currencies to...
Goldman Sachs Tells Clients to Prepare for 'Further Bumpy Markets' Before Real Bottom is In
Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer has told the bank’s clients to prepare for the “bumpy road to recovery”. Among other things, Goldman's two powerful indicators are yet to issue signals that the bear market is over. Goldman’s strategists use the fundamental-based Bull/Bear Indicator and sentiment-based Risk Appetite...
Market Hanging By A Thread
Below is a daily chart of the S&P 500 index. Here are the major takeaways:. The index is below its 200-day moving average and that average is falling. This is characteristic of a bearish longer-term market environment. After advancing above resistance, the index reversed course right below the 200-day moving...
Japan Q2 GDP Revised Higher on Stronger Business Spending
Investing.com-- Japan’s economy grew more than initially estimated in the second quarter, government data showed on Thursday, as increased capital expenditure by businesses helped offset the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a depreciating yen. The Japanese economy now expanded by 0.9% in the April-June period when compared...
Small-Cap Stock Rallies 14%, Hits New 52-Wk High on Expansion Project Approval
Investing.com -- Shares of the technologically advanced products and systems manufacturer Schneider Electric Infrastructure (NS: SEIN ) (SEIL) rallied 13.65% to Rs 162.35 apiece at the time of writing and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 165 apiece during early trade on Thursday. The company’s Board of Directors has...
Paras Defence Defies Market Mood on Wednesday, Surges Almost 5%
Investing.com -- Shares of the defence engineering company Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NS: PRAF ) surged almost 5% on Wednesday and ended the session 2.8% higher at Rs 716.25 apiece as it tied up with ELDIS Pardubice s.r.o., Czech Republic. The company announced that it entered into an exclusive...
Analysis-UK heads for return to "trickle-down" economics under low-tax Truss
LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng look set to revive Margaret Thatcher's 1980s experiment in "trickle-down" low-tax economics, the results of which have been disputed ever since. Truss cast herself as Thatcher's heir in the Conservative Party leadership race, promising tax...
FTSE 100 falls heavily, BCC calls for urgent support for business
© Reuters. FTSE 100 falls heavily, BCC calls for urgent support for business. FTSE 100 nurses heavy losses at the open down 60 points. Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, has called on the government to give the energy regulator Ofgem more powers, cut VAT on energy bills and introduce emergency business grants.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Accepted By Bluebit Crypto Exchange
Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Accepted By Bluebit Crypto Exchange. Shytoshi Kusama received some big news from Dubai on the morning of Tuesday 6th, as Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) were both listed on Bluebit.io. After persistent community voting, all three of the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens are now listed on the Dubai and Saint Vincent based crypto platform, with $LEASH rounding out the three. “A wonderful way to start the week!”, the enigmatic lead developer remarked.
Stocks Rally As Markets Position For A Return Of The Doves
Stocks finished the day higher yesterday in a repeat of the Jackson Hole episode. Stocks rallied sharply on Aug. 25, the day before Powell. Stocks rallied sharply yesterday, a day before Powell. The market was pretty intense right from the start and seemed to find something in Fed Vice Chair Brainard’s speech today to latch on to, like “the risks will become more two-sided at some point.” Gee, very revealing.
BlueBay among bears unnerved by latest yen slide
LONDON/NEW YORK Sept 8 (Reuters) - The precipitous slide in Japan's currency has run so far and fast it's spooking big investors, and some are cutting bets that it will decline further, anticipating policymakers may soon step in to try and arrest the freefall.
Wall Street reaches four-week highs as bond yields drop
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes climbed the most in roughly a month as bond yields eased, with investors shrugging off hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday. The last time the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a higher one-day percentage jump was...
