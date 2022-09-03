ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Small-Cap Stock Rallies 14%, Hits New 52-Wk High on Expansion Project Approval

Investing.com -- Shares of the technologically advanced products and systems manufacturer Schneider Electric Infrastructure (NS: SEIN ) (SEIL) rallied 13.65% to Rs 162.35 apiece at the time of writing and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 165 apiece during early trade on Thursday. The company’s Board of Directors has...
Sunrun and Sunnova Clear Inflation Reduction Act Winners - BofA

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) are clear Inflation Reduction Act winners, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The analyst reiterated Sunrun's Buy rating and raised the price target to $55 from $40. He also reiterated Sunnova Energy's Buy rating, raising the price target to $45 from $36.
NextEra Energy the 'Biggest Winner' From the Inflation Reduction Act - BofA

A Morgan Stanley analyst upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a note Tuesday, increasing the price target to $99 per share from $94. In a wide-ranging note, the analyst said they expect NEE to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act, "which brings faster wind, storage, and battery storage growth for the next 10+ years."
