Ok all joking aside....seriously WTF do you have in common? music, nah. culture? got to be kidding. Can't go out with her clubbing or bar partying. unless he gets her a fake ID
it's a terrible way to be. the older person has to be engaged to stay young. the younger person has to be willing to watch their spouse die while they are still young. the older person has to be willing to accept the younger will leave them (in most cases) when things get really hard. If you accept this reality then good luck. I don't recommend having this type of relationship.
I work with a few peers that are 18 and just starting in the medical field. I myself am in my 40’s… our conversations go as far as, hey, did you get this done? And why not? And do you have any questions about what you saw today? I cannot imagine bringing home an 18 yr old and being around one full time. I now realize how annoying I must have been to older people
Related
I ditched my bridesmaids on my wedding day – it cost me a friendship but saved me thousands, so I have no regrets
I Was Married to My Husband For 37 Years. Then I Fell in Love With My Best Friend.
Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt
Woman humiliated when husband confronts her coworker over innocent late-night dinner
IN THIS ARTICLE
Granny, 87, Has Great "Physical Relationship" with 47-Year-Old Husband
Kellyanne Conway's 17-Year-Old Daughter Comes Out As Gay, Introduces Girlfriend In TikTok Video
Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny
I thought I was biracial my entire life. At 43, a DNA test revealed I'm white with Jewish ancestry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What I Learned From Dinner With My Husband’s Girlfriend
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
A friend offered to help me run away the night before my wedding. My marriage didn't last, and now I listen when he calls me out.
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
'I Met the Love of My Life at 68'
Dying woman wants her best friend to forgive her for having an affair with her husband
My Ex-Wife Slept With My Brother While We Were Married—What Should I Do?
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 98