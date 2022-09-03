ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

John Paredes
4d ago

Ok all joking aside....seriously WTF do you have in common? music, nah. culture? got to be kidding. Can't go out with her clubbing or bar partying. unless he gets her a fake ID

Randy Eldridge
3d ago

it's a terrible way to be. the older person has to be engaged to stay young. the younger person has to be willing to watch their spouse die while they are still young. the older person has to be willing to accept the younger will leave them (in most cases) when things get really hard. If you accept this reality then good luck. I don't recommend having this type of relationship.

alienstookmycows
3d ago

I work with a few peers that are 18 and just starting in the medical field. I myself am in my 40’s… our conversations go as far as, hey, did you get this done? And why not? And do you have any questions about what you saw today? I cannot imagine bringing home an 18 yr old and being around one full time. I now realize how annoying I must have been to older people

