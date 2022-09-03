Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
NWS Cheyenne: Some Areas May See Frost by Sunday Morning
Some areas west of the Laramie Range may see frost by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it will be hot and hazy/smoky today and hot and breezy Thursday, but a strong cold front will sweep through the area by late Thursday night, resulting in much cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday.
capcity.news
60-year Cheyenne temp record falls; more heat to come this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s been sunny and hot this Labor Day holiday weekend, and that trend will continue as high pressure continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region. Sunday was a record-breaking day for Cheyenne as the high of 94 beat the previous record of 93 degrees set in 1960, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said. Laramie tied its record high of 89 degrees, also set in 1960.
thecheyennepost.com
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Hot, Hot, Hot This Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Summer is not going away quietly. There are some near record breaking high temperatures forecasted to conclude the Labor Day holiday weekend. Sunday will be the hottest. One reason is due to the lack of cloud coverage over Wyoming the next several days. High pressure will build in the desert southwest lacking moisture that has typically funneled its way to Wyoming over the past several weeks. That will be the lacking ingredient over most of this week to produce unseasonably high temperatures in the last month of summer.
University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot
The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne
Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Saturday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 4:51 a.m. at milepost 385.5, just west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. The patrol says a semi was parked on the...
county17.com
Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
1 teen dies, 3 injured after high-speed crash in Cheyenne
One teenager died and three other juveniles were seriously injured following a crash in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sunday evening.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Arrest made following suspected Cheyenne stabbing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - At approximately 3 PM on Tuesday, Cheyenne police responded to a call of an aggravated assault with a knife on the 200 block of East 9th Street. Officers currently have one male suspect in custody, there being no word yet on the status of...
Wyoming QB lands MW Offensive Player of the Week honors
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Cowboy junior quarterback Andrew Peasley was selectes as the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in leading Wyoming to a 40-37 double-overtime home win over Tulsa last Saturday. With the Cowboys trailing by 10 points, 24-34, with 14:54...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Fatal vehicle crash involving juveniles on East Lincolnway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday, September 4 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries, resulting in one fatality. The crash occurred at McDonald’s located at 2535 East Lincolnway. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a 16-year-old male from Cheyenne, was deceased. Three other juvenile passengers also sustained serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment. Due to the severity of the crash, the Cheyenne Police Department’s Major Crash Unit responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary details show a Ford Taurus, driven by the male, was traveling east on Lincolnway at a high rate of speed and attempted to cross lanes. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and entered the McDonald’s parking lot, striking a curb and rolling the vehicle. The crash ended as the Taurus landed on a handicap parking pillar. The driver was ejected during the incident. Police are still working to determine the factors that led up to the crash. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
oilcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks Colorado man suspected of killing a man Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a man who Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 4. The suspect is identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, aka Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, from Greeley, Colorado. Investigators believe...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
UW Football turns their focus to Northern Colorado ahead of Saturday’s matchup
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl took to the podium on Monday following a close victory over Tulsa that ended 40-37. After that win, he said players get about 24 hours to enjoy the win before it’s time to focus on what’s ahead.
svinews.com
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 7, 2022
I am Pugsley an older gentleman looking for a home where I can relax and just be a good boy. Having been around the block a few times, I can be selective of the four-legged company I keep and might just prefer to be the only dog in your home. I am sweet and loving dog just looking for my forever home. If you're interested come in and see me today!
