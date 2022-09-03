CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday, September 4 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries, resulting in one fatality. The crash occurred at McDonald’s located at 2535 East Lincolnway. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a 16-year-old male from Cheyenne, was deceased. Three other juvenile passengers also sustained serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment. Due to the severity of the crash, the Cheyenne Police Department’s Major Crash Unit responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary details show a Ford Taurus, driven by the male, was traveling east on Lincolnway at a high rate of speed and attempted to cross lanes. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and entered the McDonald’s parking lot, striking a curb and rolling the vehicle. The crash ended as the Taurus landed on a handicap parking pillar. The driver was ejected during the incident. Police are still working to determine the factors that led up to the crash. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO