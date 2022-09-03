Read full article on original website
Leadership Batesville learns about economic prosperity
Featured image: The Leadership Batesville team at Intimidator. The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC)’s Leadership Batesville program, presented by Citizens Bank, prepares emerging leaders to serve our community. Through frequent interactions and shared experiences, participants engage in a nine-month curriculum inspired by the community-developed IMPACT Independence County strategic...
Obituary: Burl Leon Ledbetter, Jr.
Burl Leon Ledbetter, Jr., of Tuckerman, Arkansas, departed this life on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the age of 67. He was born September 18, 1954, in Shreveport, Louisiana, the son of Burl Leon Ledbetter, Sr., and Deborah (Walker) Ledbetter. Mr. Ledbetter retired as a Medic from the United States...
Obituary: Louis Lee Smith
Louis Lee Smith of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at The Blossoms of Mountain View Nursing Facility in Mountain View, Arkansas. He was born on Friday, June 24, 1938, to Dalton and Laura Gosa Smith in Augusta, Arkansas. He was a veteran of the United...
Obituary: Billy Joe Childress
Billy Joe Childress, 67, of Newport passed from this life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born June 26, 1955, to the late Edward and Minnie Bell (James) Childress. Billy was a member of Great Harvest Church. He loved cooking, but he also enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to casinos. He loved his sister-in-law, Brandy Harris’ banana pudding.
Obituary: Emmalee R. (Wilson) Fortenberry
Emmalee R. (Wilson) Fortenberry of Smithville, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the age of 62. She was born January 21, 1960, in Newport, the daughter of William Woodrow and Shirley May (Jones) Wilson. Mrs. Fortenberry earned a CNA certification from White River Vo-Tech in Newport....
Southerners dominate Bald Knob in shut out
The Southside Southerners’ defense dominated Friday night, and the offense rolled up almost 400 yards for the second consecutive week, beating Bald Knob 28-0. The word all week from Coach Kenny Simpson was “execution,” and the Southerners executed their offense to near perfection controlling the ball and driving 75 yards on their opening drive to go up 7-0.
Obituary: Paula Jeanne (Mitts) Long
Paula Jeanne (Mitts) Long of Newport, died Tuesday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her family and friends. She was 76 years old. Mrs. Long was born November 4, 1945, the 4th of 5 girls born to Howard and Ida Mae Lewellyn Mitts of Swifton. In 1963, she graduated...
Obituary: Glenda Fay James
Glenda Fay James, 78, of Batesville passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Batesville. She was born March 3, 1944, in Batesville. She was the daughter of Winford Hix and Minnie Cossey Hix. She was a beautician and a member of the Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed making jewelry, shopping, going to church and spending time with her friends and family.
Obituary: Madeline Hook Wilf
Madeline Hook Wilf, 97, of Pleasant Plains passed away September 3, 2022. Madeline was born January 15, 1925, in Pleasant Plains, Arkansas to George Monroe Hook and Elsie Hays Hook. Madeline enjoyed watching the Razorbacks and cooking. She loved going to church and enjoyed spending time with her church family.
Obituary: Christine Clem
Christine Clem, 87, left this world on September 4, 2022. Christine was born February 4, 1935, in Marked Tree, Arkansas to Arthur and Florence Davidson. She enjoyed anything to do with John Wayne, chocolate and watching soap operas. Christine was strong-willed and loved to give advice. She worked for Bergstrom manufacturing for 25 years and led a frugal life.
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
UPDATE: Yet another quake recorded in Lawrence County
The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn, Ark., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
County JPs vote to increase salaries of elected officials
At the August meeting of the Independence County Quorum Court, justices voted to increase the salaries of all elected office holders, retroactive to the first of the year. According to the minutes of the meeting, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin made the recommendations, reminding the court that elected officials had not been included in two employee raises in recent years. He also said a salary increase for elected officials would be in line with other Class 4 counties (those with populations of 30,000 to 49,000) in the state.
Obituary: Aritta Faye Tucker
Aritta Faye Tucker, lovingly known as “Candy” flew away September 2, 2022, after a valiant yearlong battle with cancer. Candy was born September 8, 1961, to James and Opal Hanlin in Newport, AR. She held many jobs throughout her life, but the most recent was the most fulfilling, as it allowed her to work with children at Eagle Mountain School, as everybody’s favorite lunch lady.
