Liverpool loss to Napoli 'a tough cookie to take' - Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp said he needs to "reinvent" his Liverpool team after they suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Napoli in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday. Asked what was wrong with his team, Klopp said: "Everything [wrong] is obvious, but why it happened, I cannot answer now, let me think about it. It is a really tough cookie to take, but I have to take it."
Champions League talking points: Liverpool thrashed, Lewandowski's treble, Shakhtar's success
The Champions League group stage is underway and Matchday 1 is wrapped up as Real Madrid defend their title and 31 other clubs vie to claim the honor of being Europe's best team. After a thrilling first round of games, we asked our writers James Olley, Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens to answer some of our burning questions.
