BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Arrests over nine-year-old's death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The 34-year-old from Liverpool is being questioned by detectives from Merseyside Police. Two other men, aged 29 and 41, have been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. Olivia was shot...
BBC
Tommy Spurr: Football legends play in aid of Blackburn star's ill son
Footballing legends in Lancashire are teaming up for a charity match in aid of the son of former Blackburn and Preston North End star Tommy Spurr who has stage-four cancer. Three-year-old Rio Spurr was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in April. Colin Hendry, Kevin Gallacher and David Dunn are...
BBC
Chichester child abuser allowed to visit churches after jail
A woman who was sexually abused by a lay vicar has said she is "extremely angry" that her abuser was allowed to visit and work in churches around the country. Alesha Racine, now 59, was targeted at the age of 11 by Church of England lay vicar and choir teacher Michael Walsh.
BBC
Sport-mad teen left in wheelchair after football game
A 14-year-old boy has been left needing a wheelchair after experiencing excruciating Achilles pain. Conrad from Stroud, Gloucestershire, used to be captain of the football team but has been a wheelchair user for a year after experiencing pain in his Achilles tendons. Doctors have diagnosed him with complex regional pain...
