Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Boy, 13, lived alone in 'squalid' Dundee flat for months

A 13-year-old boy was discovered living alone for more than four months in squalid and freezing conditions, a court has heard. The boy had a filthy mattress in a flat and had not been provided with adequate food or heating during winter months. He was rescued last April following a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold

A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
HEALTH
BBC

Justin Bieber suspends world tour due to health issues

Justin Bieber says he is taking another break from touring to "make my health a priority". In June, the singer revealed he was suffering from facial paralysis, after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The 28-year-old, who has been on his Justice world tour, now says recent shows have "taken...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Royal Family: First day at school for George, Charlotte and Louis

The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Ascot, Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little...
U.K.
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer must own up, says mum

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has called on those responsible for her daughter's murder to come forward. Speaking with a bandaged arm in an emotional appeal, Cheryl Korbel, 46, said: "You know you've done wrong, so you need to own up." The nine-year-old girl was shot when a gunman chased...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derby taxi driver helps prevent passenger being defrauded

A taxi driver's chance conversation with a passenger led to him realising she was about to become a fraud victim. Nayyer Iqbal Bhatti, 52, from Derby, was asked by his female passenger - who he believes was about 80 - to drive to a bank 15 miles (24km) away. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Venezuelans on spiritual mountain retreat reported missing

Emergency workers are searching for a group of people who disappeared while on a spiritual retreat in the Andes. Drones and dogs are being deployed to comb the mountainous area around La Grita, in Venezuela's Táchira state. An official with the civil protection team said between 16 and 20...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Snapchat removes Maori tattoo filters after outcry

Social media platform Snapchat has removed a feature which allowed users to apply traditional Maori tattoos on their faces. The filters were pulled after their discovery prompted an outcry in New Zealand's indigenous Maori community. Maoris consider tattoo art as sacred, and it is taken as an important marker of...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal

A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
ACCIDENTS

