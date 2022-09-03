ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Emiliano Martinez has had 'sleepless nights' from Aston Villa's poor start to the season, goalkeeper tells Sky Sports

By Rob Jones, Sky Sports News presenter
SkySports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Douglas Luiz
Person
Neil Cutler
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
SkySports

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter in talks over Stamford Bridge role

Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season, with Brighton boss Graham Potter edging closer to replacing the German. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Potter in central London on Wednesday afternoon for what were described as "positive talks" about the Brighton manager's future role at Stamford Bridge and the club's plans to develop the whole football operation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#Sleepless Nights#Arsenal#Argentine
SkySports

Diego Costa granted work permit to complete Wolves move

Diego Costa has been granted his work permit for his proposed move to Wolves. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker is flying to England on Wednesday evening with a medical taking place on Thursday. If he passes his medical, Wolves will offer Costa a one-year contract and the 33-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
SkySports

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side

Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

VAR: How it's supposed to work after weekend of controversy in the Premier League

VAR is in the headlines after a controversial weekend of Premier League officiating. Here we explain how it is supposed to work... The Video Assistant Referee is a qualified referee who watches the match in the VAR Hub at Stockley Park. They have a variety of screens and camera angles and the ability to watch slow-motion replays and are joined by assistants and a replay operator. Using what they see, they can advise on-field referees during matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Marcus Rashford: Happiness key to Man Utd striker's renaissance, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has credited Marcus Rashford's positivity and work ethic for the striker's renaissance at Manchester United this season. Rashford has registered three goals - including two in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal - and two assists in six Premier League appearances this season, as many goal involvements as he managed in 25 appearances last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy