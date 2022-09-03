Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte: Richarlison 'deserved' to be Champions League match-winner
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Richarlison for stepping up on his dream Champions League debut.
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland alone cannot win Champions League
Pep Guardiola insists Man City will need more than Erling Haaland to win the Champions League.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's Man Utd debut
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's debut in which he scored the opener in a 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Sunday.
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea after the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Kevin De Bruyne fires Erling Haaland warning after Sevilla win
Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland will continue to improve at Manchester City after their 4-0 Champions League victory over Sevilla.
Andy Robertson blasts Liverpool's defending in 'deserved' Napoli thrashing
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed he and his teammates need to 'wake up' after their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Napoli.
Bayern Munich director cools talk of Harry Kane plan for 2023
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic cools talk of a move for Harry Kane in 2023.
Man Utd name Europa League squad for 2022/23 group stage
Manchester United have confirmed their 25-man squad for the group stages of the Europa League.
Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Jurgen Klopp not worried about prospect of Liverpool sacking him
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's struggles so far this season.
Man Utd confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony
Manchester United have confirmed a deal with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, personal terms and international clearance.
Antony admits debut Man Utd goal gave him 'goosebumps'
Antony reflects on the feeling of scoring his first goal for Man Utd.
Next Chelsea manager - the contenders
The contenders to take over as Chelsea head coach following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.
Ajax manager insists Antony 'isn't worth €100m'
Manchester United-bound Antony 'isn't worth' the €100m that the Red Devils are paying for him, according to Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder.
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds embarrassed in Champions League
Player ratings from the Champions League group stage clash between Napoli and Liverpool at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham officials to complain about fixture schedule
Antonio Conte criticises Tottenham's fixture list and wants the club to complain to the Premier League.
Antony reveals he's been watching Man Utd games & cheering team on this season
New Manchester United signing Antony has revealed that he has been watching the club's games so far this season and cheering the team on from home even while contracted to Ajax.
