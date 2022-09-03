ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
petcreeks.com

10 Reasons Why Cats Meow

There are many reasons why cats meow which I will be discussing in this post so keep reading. One of the most common reasons why cats meow is to communicate their feelings to their owners. It is important to read the meaning of your cat meowing so as to understand...
PETS
petpress.net

Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
PETS
petcreeks.com

18 Reasons Why Cats Are Good Pets You Should Know

This post will address my top reasons why cats are good pets for your family, so keep reading to find out more. There are plenty of reasons why cats make good pets. They are affectionate, playful, and curious. Cats also have relatively low maintenance needs and can typically be left...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Behavior Training#Pet Dogs#Dog Attack#Mammal#Pet Owner#Independent
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday

SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

Kitten with Two Heads Born in Arkansas Due to Rare Genetic Mutation

A kitten with two heads was born in the city of Harrison in Arkansas, United States, according to reports on Sunday, August 21. The owner of the two-headed kitten named him Harvey, in reference to Batman's enemy Harvey Dent, a hero turned villain named Two-Face, who appeared in "The Dark Knight" move, "The Batman" franchise, and the "Detective Comics."
HARRISON, AR
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Thinks She's a Dog Is Absolutely Impossible to Resist

For those of you working from home, you're probably familiar with the struggle of being online while there's a pet in the house. You have to mute yourself during meetings when your dog starts barking at something outside or when the squeaky toy starts going off. Plus, they never seem to leave you alone because all they want to do is play. Don't they know 9-5 is still work hours?! They might, but they don't care!
ANIMALS
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best

No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
PETS
The Independent

‘Hannibull-dog Lecter’: Pup has to wear mask across face to stop her ‘eating grasshoppers

A Texas woman says she had to buy her French bulldog a mask to wear while outside to stop her from “eating grasshoppers like they’re skittles.”Megan Lasuzzo said her pet, Olive, kept giving herself a sick stomach from her insect binge sessions, forcing her to find a creative solution to stop the dog from snacking.Footage shows Olive sporting her mask, and then chasing down a grasshopper to munch on when it was removed.“She’s our little Hannibull-dog Lecter,” Lasuzzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ANIMALS
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy