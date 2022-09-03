Read full article on original website
I'm an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they're days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
