Toutle, WA

Cardinals’ Defense Clamps Ducks

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
Winlock quarterback Payton Sickles drops back to throw against Naselle at the Cardinals' jamboree Aug. 27.

CARDINALS 30, DUCKS 0

Toutle Lake 0 0 0 0 — 0

Winlock 8 0 6 16 — 30

Scoring Summary

WIN — Payton Sickles 25-yard pass to Carson Borts

WIN — Sickles 30-yard run

WIN — Sickles 32-yard run

WIN — James Cusson 2-yard run

Team StatsTOU WIN

First Downs 3, 13

Rushing Yards 12, 237

Passing Yards 0, 39

Total Yards 12, 278

Comp-Att-Int 0-3-0, 3-12-0

Individual Stats

Rushing: WIN — Sickles 13/139/2TD

Passing: WIN — Sickles 3-12/39/TD

Receiving: WIN — Borts 2/37/TD

Led by 178 yards of total offense from quarterback Payton Sickles, and a strong defensive effort, the Winlock football team blanked Toutle Lake Friday night at home, 30-0.

It was an uncharacteristically defensive-minded game Friday night in 8-man ball, as the Cardinals (1-0) led by just six at the break. But thanks to two more touchdowns for Sickles, who finished with three on the night, and another from James Cusson, the Cards prevailed.

Winlock held Toutle Lake, of the 2B Southwest Washington league, to just 12 yards of total offense on the night.

The Cardinals will look to keep it rolling against Concrete on the road next Saturday.

