Vikings Run Roughshod Over Eagles

Mossyrock quarterback Easton Kolb looks to pass against Winlock at the Cardinals' jamboree Aug. 27.

The Mossyrock football team made the most of its lengthy trip north, blowing Concrete out early in a 60-6 route.

The Vikings put up 22 points in each of the first two quarters to get the clock running before the whistle sounded for halftime.

“The defense played really well,” Mossyrock coach Eric Ollikainen said. “They gave us a short field most of the night.”

Easton Kolb was an efficient 5-for-6 through the air for 150 yards, finishing with two passing and two rushing touchdowns. His brother Keegan led the Vikings with 80 receiving yards, took an interception back 45 yards to the house, and ended the night’s scoring with an 80-yard kick-return touchdown.

Hunter Isom led Mossyrock with 38 rushing yards, and both Sage Greisen and Tyce Vigre found the end zone on the ground.

Mossyrock (1-0) will get another road trip next week, facing Quilcene.