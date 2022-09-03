Carl Albert breaks fourth-quarter tie in 39-25 win against crosstown rival Midwest City

By Michael Kinney

MIDWEST CITY - Xavier Robinson knew it was just a matter of time.

The Carl Albert running back knew if he kept coming at Midwest City’s defense, at some point they would break.

Robinson’s premonition struck true Friday night when the Titans hosted the Bombers at Titan Stadium. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns to lead Carl Albert to a 39-25 victory against its city rival.

“I knew they couldn’t stop me,” Robinson said. “I just knew they couldn’t stop me. This win means a lot to the program.”

However, the Bombers had their chances to earn the victory.

Trailing 32-25, MWC took over on its own 20-yard line with 5:23 left in regulation. There was plenty of time for the quick strike offense to go down the field and score.

However, the Titans' defense, which goes by the moniker of the "Death Squad," forced the Bombers to punt with 2:22 left in the game.

Midwest City needed to get its own defensive stop in order to get the ball back one more time. However, Carl Albert continued to ground down the clock until MWC was out of time outs.

That is when Robinson closed the night out with a 34-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in the game.

“It feels great scoring and coming back to the sideline and celebrating with your teammates,” Robinson said.

Quarterback DeAngelo Irvin led Midwest City with 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. However, the majority of his success came in the first half as he was able to slice the CA defense up.

However, in the second half, the toll of the big hits the Titans had been delivering began to wear the Bombers down, according to Carl Albert defensive lineman Caden Davis.

“We started off pretty slow, but a few things started happening,” said Davis. “They started to bend over, they started to show a little limp and cramp up. That’s when we started to step on their throat."

The Titans were without their starting quarterback Reed Dequasie, who broke his collarbone in the season opener. He’s expected to be out six to seven weeks.

In his place, Kash Ferris got the start under center. The 6-2, 180-pound junior got off to an inauspicious start when his pass was deflected and intercepted on the offense’s second play of the game.

The Bombers made the Titans pay when Irvin threw a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to put MWC up 19-7, with 10:28 left in the second quarter.

The Titans kept the ball on the ground on the ensuing possession with Robinson carrying the load. The junior lined up in the wildcat and barreled his way through the Bombers' defense and into the end zone as they trailed 19-14 heading into halftime.

Carl Albert opened the second half with a 37-yard field goal that cut the Bombers' lead down to two, 19-17. The Titans then forced a fumble and took over on MWC’s 26-yard line.

However, two plays later, it was Carl Albert which put the ball on the ground and Midwest City came away with the recovery.

After another Irvin touchdown run, Carl Albert scored and converted the two-point conversion to tie the contest at 25-25.

Robinson scored the final two touchdowns to close out the night.

Despite not having any collegiate offers yet, Robinson says this was just the beginning of what he plans to unleash on the rest of Carl Albert’s opponents this season.

“Mentally, I just have to stay focused,” Robinson said. “That’s it. I’m coming. I’m working every day. I’m working every day at practice.”

Carl Albert (1-1) will host Muskogee on Sept. 9. Midwest City (0-1) will face its other city rival, Del City, that same night.