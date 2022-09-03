Lawton MacArthur out-slugs Lawton Eisenhower for rivalry win, 42-23

By Glen Brockenbush

LAWTON - After a first half marked by defensive stops and special teams miscues, Lawton MacArthur turned things on in the second half against rival Lawton Eisenhower.

The Highlanders fully established themselves as the top 5A team in Lawton, topping the Eagles on Friday night, 42-23. The Highlanders have now won 13 in a row over Ike, and 16 of the last 17 meetings.

Mac quarterback Gage Graham’s early touchdown run was the only offensive touchdown of the first half for either team, with the two-point conversion making it 8-0. Both teams were done in by penalties, and each team stopped the other on fourth down.

An Aldo Hernandez field goal was all Eisenhower could muster in the first half.

The momentum fully swung toward Mac about two minutes before halftime when Tui Faoa-Danielson's punt attempt hit his own teammate in the back, and the Highlanders recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was good again, giving MacArthur a 16-3 lead.

But just as the Highlanders used special teams to gain the upper hand at the close of the first half, Eisenhower did the same to open the second, as Serri Sheridan took the second-half kickoff 89 yards to the end zone to make it 16-9.

But even with the new-found momentum, as well as big stops by their defense, led by junior Kingston Tito’s performance, the Eagles couldn’t sustain an offensive drive. And after getting the ball back deep in their own territory, Ike committed a fatal error.

Faoa-Danielson's screen pass attempt was picked off by Jeremy Hutchison, giving the Highlanders the ball at the Eagle 12. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Graham pulled the ball from the running back on a zone read and found nothing but wide-open space to sprint into the end zone for a touchdown.

The PAT was no good, making it 22-9.

Hutchison made his mark on the offensive side of the ball as well, when, with two minutes left in the third, he ran through a big hole for a 52-yard score to put Mac up 28-9.

Eisenhower alternated quarterbacks between Faoa-Danielson and converted receiver Ziaire Walton throughout the night, with neither enjoying much success through the air against Mac’s defense.

But Walton did showcase his athleticism with a 30-yard run in the fourth that set up a touchdown pass from Walton to Jalen Jones to make it 28-16.

After a Mac touchdown pushed the lead back to 19, Walton found Jones again on a slant, which the 6-foot-2 junior took the rest of the way for a 53-yard touchdown.

Ike has already played three different quarterbacks through two games, and coach Javon Harris said he believes he’s found his QB1 after Friday night.

“I think the big thing for us right now is trying to find the flow, and figure out who can be our quarterback so that we can get a flow going,” Harris said. “I think right now, I think we all know Ziaire is going to be the quarterback; we’re going to ride with Ziaire.”

His QB counterpart on the other sideline showed the poise of a senior leader in the second half, as Graham capped his night with a 50-yard touchdown run, his third TD run of the night, with under two minutes left.

After a sloppy and physical first half, MacArthur’s tempo and depth appeared to wear down Ike.

Whereas last season’s offense leaned heavily on All-State tailback Isaiah Gray and spell back Devin Bush, MacArthur’s 2022 attack will be more by committee. Whether it was Graham, Hutchison, Fontane Mollett, Mason Diaz or others, MacArthur proved there are plenty of playmakers left on the east side of Lawton.

“We are a lot different than we were last year, not necessarily in the plays we’re running, but in the way we’re doing it,” MacArthur head coach Brett Manning said. “We’ve got four or five very capable backs we feel really god about.”

The rivalry between the two teams on Gore Boulevard has always been intense, but it was a little more personal for Harris, who was an All-State defensive back at MacArthur but was coaching on the other side Friday.

After the game, he and Manning, who was an assistant at Mac when Harris played, shared some words and a warm embrace.

“He let me know he was proud of (me) and I let him know that’s a good team he has,” Harris said. “I know he’s going to continue to be a great coach for the MacArthur Highlanders.

"And over here, we’re gonna grow, continue to compete and once we figure out some things, we’ll be able to get over that hump.”

MacArthur (2-0) looks to win the city championship next week against Lawton High, while Eisenhower (0-2) hosts Altus.