Goats return to Spokane parks to help with fire mitigation (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - Once again, the Healing Hooves goats are back at local parks! These goats help mitigate fire risk in natural areas by reducing brush and tree sampling density. You can catch the goats at Meadowglen Park until Thursday, Minnehaha Park on Sept. 14-18, Hangman Park on Sept. 19-22, and High Drive Park at the end of September and ...
Evacuations lifted for people living near Seven Bays Fire in Davenport (Video)
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuations have been lifted for people living near the Sevens Bay Fire northwest of Davenport. The latest update from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said firefighters have been attacking an active canyon area on the ground and from the air. As a result, they are comfortable with the conditions and state of the fire. The fire ...
Ridgeline High School student hit by bus in critical condition (Video)
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Ridgeline High School student is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus late Friday night. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash on South Sullivan Road at 8th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. involving a Central Valley School bus and a ...
'Not out of the woods': Multiple fires rage across the Inland Northwest (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of acres are on fire right now across the Inland Northwest. As firefighters work to put these fires out, the race is on to keep others from starting. The Seven Bays Fire erupted on Sunday night north of Davenport, and people were forced to evacuate. On Monday, fire crews say they're making good progress on that ...
Trent Shelter opens its doors to the public (Video)
The Trent Resource/Assistance Center officially opened its doors Tuesday morning. The 150-bed facility will serve as a low-barrier option for the 1,800 people experiencing homelessness in Spokane County. "It's a night to night," said Brad Baker, director of the shelter. "If you want to be here tomorrow you're gonna have to check in again tomorrow. You can check in as ...
The UW, Gonzaga Health Partnership Building is open (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - The ribbon is officially cut for a new school building in Spokane. The UW-Gonzaga Health Partnership's new Medical School and Health Education Building is officially open for its students. Construction on the 90,000-square-foot building began in September 2020. It will host 500 students from the University of Washington Medical School and Gonzaga University's human physiology department, as well as ...
Two Pullman men arrested for Garfield armed robbery
Two Pullman men were arrested following an alleged armed robbery in Garfield over what a Whitman County Sheriff's Office news release describes as a financial dispute about narcotics. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez and 37-year-old Roy Valdez were booked into the Whitman County Jail...
'You are welcome here': Flett Middle School opens to students, teachers for the new school year (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - The transition from elementary school to middle school is nothing new, but it's not every day you get to start in a brand new building. Flett Middle School and Yasuhara Middle School are two of three new schools joining Spokane Public Schools. "To finally get to the first day of school and open this new building it's ...
