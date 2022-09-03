Read full article on original website
Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “... Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank […]
TMZ.com
Jamie Lynn Spears Competing In Celebrity Special Forces Training Reality Show
Jamie Lynn Spears is being put to the test, on not just by her sister, Britney ... she's one of 16 celebrities tapped for a new reality show where contestants go through challenges straight out of special forces training. The former 'Zoey 101' star is competing in a new show...
TMZ.com
'BMF' Actor Lil Meech Off the Hook in $250K Watch Theft Case
"BMF" star Lil Meech is off the hook in his grand theft case over a $250K Richard Mille watch ... we're told it was tossed after the accusers decided they were done pursuing it. A rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office tells TMZ Hip Hop ... cops conducted an...
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Repping New Celebrity Client
10:36 AM PT -- 9/7 -- The hearing just wrapped -- only lasting a couple minutes -- Steve and Camille were officially subbed in as attorneys and a preliminary hearing was set for November 1. Kilcher was not present. We spoke with Steve and Camille who told us a little...
TMZ.com
Aries Spears Breaks Silence on Molestation Lawsuit with Tiffany Haddish
Aries Spears is speaking out for the first time publicly after he and Tiffany Haddish were sued for grooming and molesting two children during an old skit they performed ... calling the whole thing a shakedown. In a preview for his podcast "Spears & Steinberg" Aries admits there's not a...
TMZ.com
Actress Megan Hilty's Sister, Niece and Brother-in-Law Die in Plane Crash
"Smash" actress Megan Hilty and her family have been left in an unimaginable situation after her sister, niece and brother-in-law all died in a plane crash. Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel and their daughter, Remy, were 3 of the 9 passengers onboard a floatplane that went down Sunday into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in Washington ... about 30 miles from Seattle. Lauren was pregnant at the time of the crash.
TMZ.com
Michael Jackson's Ex-Wife Debbie Rowe Reveals Shocking Drug Stories of Beverly Hills Doctor
Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's ex-wife and mother of 2 of his children, worked for a Beverly Hills dermatologist for decades, and for the first time, she reveals a shocking story of how Dr. Arnie Klein traded drugs for entry into the celebrity lifestyle. Rowe has never done an interview before...
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber Suspends Justice World Tour for Physical, Mental Health Reasons
Justin Bieber is pulling the plug on his world tour ... saying he has to make his health a priority. Bieber's tour -- Justice World Tour -- has been rolling along since March, but there are still 70 shows left that will run until March 2023, and those are the shows that have now been suspended.
TMZ.com
Bam Margera Spotted at Bar After Leaving Rehab, Cuts Communication with Parents
Bam Margera bounced early from substance abuse treatment and hit up a tavern ... and he's no longer speaking to his parents. TMZ obtained video showing Bam leaving a bar in Florida with a mystery woman. We're told Bam was at 57 Tavern in Sarasota until about 1 AM Monday, and it looks like he needed help walking out the front door.
TMZ.com
Fans Think Adele Married Rich Paul After 'The Paul's' Sign in IG Post
Adele's simply looking to celebrate her big Emmy win ... but her fans think there's something much bigger to toast, because of something she posted ... something that makes them think she and Rich Paul have said: "I Do." The singer was "pleased as punch" to be one step closer...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hit Up Malibu's Chili Cook-Off, Basketball Fail
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit up the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off Sunday, and try as they might ... they walked away empty-handed after a game of hoops. The newly-blended fam were all the buzz at the shindig ... with twins Max and Emme in tow -- and they stopped at the hoops game. Ben's a sports nut, so you'd think he might score a basket or even 2, but he tried 4 times, fully suffering from empty net syndrome.
TMZ.com
Diana Jenkins Discussed Donation to Airline Victims Families with Erika Jayne
Diana Jenkins' donation for Lion Air victims' families isn't a call to war against Erika Jayne, but it IS intended to provoke a response ... from some other 'Real Housewives.'. Sources connected to the 'RHOBH' star tell TMZ ... Diana and Erika discussed the $100k gift before it even happened. We're told even though it may have appeared to be a dig at Erika, given the fact EJ's been embroiled in litigation directly related to that tragedy, that's just not the case.
TMZ.com
FN Meka Co-Founder Calls Out Fans Complaining About A.I. Rapper's Lyrics
Operation FN Meka, Capitol Records' experimental A.I. rapper, might be resting in a virtual coffin now ... but one of its co-creators is lashing out one last time. We hope. Anthony Martini, co-founder of Factory New -- the company responsible for unleashing FN Meka, tells The New York Times ... the digital rapper's critics are guilty of creating a double standard.
TMZ.com
Meghan Markle Makes First Speech in UK Since Megxit, Special Message to Youth
Meghan Markle's first speech in the UK since stepping away from her Royal duties was one full of uplifting messages ... including a special shout-out to the youth. The Duchess of Sussex delivered the keynote address Monday at the One Young World summit in Manchester, where activists get together to talk about solutions for global problems -- including climate change-related issues -- in a think tank/networking capacity.
TMZ.com
Migos Members Quavo & Takeoff Announce Album, Offset Solo Performance
It's been a few weeks since Offset and the other two Migos released competing singles ... and it appears things continue to grow apart for the group. On Tuesday night, Offset took center stage on 'The Tonight Show' ... giving an interview about his son Wave's 1st birthday party and performing a melody of his new solo songs "Code" and "5 4 3 2 1."
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde Shoots Down Rumored Feud with Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde doesn't sound like someone who is beefing with Florence Pugh ... shooting down the narrative there's infighting between director and actor. Olivia addressed the elephant in the room Monday at a press conference for the movie she directed, "Don't Worry Darling," throwing cold water on the notion there's bad blood with the leading lady.
TMZ.com
Diddy and Swizz Beatz Defend Kanye West, Boycott Adidas
Kanye West's allies are lining up for his increasingly heated showdown with Adidas -- and he now has a couple of hip hop heavyweights willing to stand with him. Both Swizz Beatz and Diddy backed up Kanye's recent attacks against the shoe company with individual Instagram posts of their own.
TMZ.com
Blueface Out Of Nick Young Fight, Promoters Looking For Fill In
3:39 PM PT -- Young tells TMZ Sports he's willing to fight whoever steps in the ring with him on Saturday ... including fellow ex-NBA baller Nate Robinson, who he said could use a reason to distance himself from the memes after getting knocked out by Jake Paul. 12:53 PM...
TMZ.com
LeBron James and Drake Sued Over 'Black Ice' Hockey Documentary
2:16 PM PT -- One of the authors of the 'Black Ice' book named in the lawsuit, Darril Fosty, tells TMZ ... he and his brother believe the suit is unwarranted and frivolous and they will officially respond through their legal team. LeBron James and Drake stole the rights to...
NBA・
