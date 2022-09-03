ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

Related
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 106-Unit Vacant Community in Waco, Texas

WACO, Texas — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 106-unit assisted living and transitional car facility in Waco. Mainstreet developed the asset in 2015 and it was briefly operational before the property was foreclosed on and left vacant. Situated on 6.7 acres of land...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Artists#Miss You#Tx#Wellness For Women
KWTX

Central Texas residents anticipating cooler weather by decorating for fall after a scorching summer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Small businesses in Central Texas aim to keep up with big-named competitors and high demand from customers by stocking up fall decorations early. Customers would see fall decorations already set up at Craft Gallery Home Décor and Gift Store in Waco about over a month ago. Vendors supply handmade crafts and decorations at different booths throughout the store.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Ceremony to highlight East Waco, African-American community

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming window display at the East Waco Library will highlight the rich history of East Waco and the African-American community. This event will take place this Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at 901 Elm Avenue. The City of Waco says that public libraries preserve and archive local history, and highlight those who helped change and grow the surrounding communities. The City says this display is one way that the community can learn about and celebrate Waco’s heritage.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Killeen, TX
KSAT 12

Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds

LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
LEANDER, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Tenant Rights 101 | Understanding the lease

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Whitney Payton moved into Star Estates around February of this year. She soon had disagreements with the landlord over repairs and how the water bill was paid. Payton told 6 News she has asked for a written copy of the lease as soon as she moved in, and had text messages showing she continued to ask for one in May and even later.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
KXAN

Police Body Cam video released in Central Texas chase that ended in Ft. Worth

TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – Ft. Worth Police Department released officer bodycam video connected to a chase that started in Troy ended with two people dead. We want to warn you — the video is disturbing. Investigators say 38-year-old J’Quinnton Hopson shot 31-year-old Shaelan Hill and then officers shot Hopson, fearing he […]
TROY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held in Killeen Sunday Dollar General robbery

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police report a 38-year-old woman has been arrested on robbery charges in connection with an incident that occurred Sunday morning at the Dollar General Store at 3008 Lake Road. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to this location at 10:38 a.m....
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy