Killeen, TX

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming window display at the East Waco Library will highlight the rich history of East Waco and the African-American community. This event will take place this Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at 901 Elm Avenue. The City of Waco says that public libraries preserve and archive local history, and highlight those who helped change and grow the surrounding communities. The City says this display is one way that the community can learn about and celebrate Waco’s heritage.

WACO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO