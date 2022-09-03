Killeen, TX

Read full article on original website
Related
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 106-Unit Vacant Community in Waco, Texas
WACO, Texas — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 106-unit assisted living and transitional car facility in Waco. Mainstreet developed the asset in 2015 and it was briefly operational before the property was foreclosed on and left vacant. Situated on 6.7 acres of land...
Help! Killeen Texas Dollar General Gets Destroyed By Disturbed Customer
I’m honestly beginning to feel that I say "we need to do better as a community in Killeen, Texas" a little bit too much. It's getting to the point where it’s becoming routine for me to have to report on something weird, destructive, and embarrassing in our city.
We Asked, You Answered: These are Your Top Tacos in Central Texas
Tacos! Tacos! Tacos! There's never a bad time to have some tacos. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or just as just a snack - anytime is a great time for tacos. Here in Central Texas, there are plenty of great places to grab this tortilla-wrapped gift from the food gods. We recently...
Autopsy confirms remains found to be murdered Waco woman
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Central Texas residents anticipating cooler weather by decorating for fall after a scorching summer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Small businesses in Central Texas aim to keep up with big-named competitors and high demand from customers by stocking up fall decorations early. Customers would see fall decorations already set up at Craft Gallery Home Décor and Gift Store in Waco about over a month ago. Vendors supply handmade crafts and decorations at different booths throughout the store.
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
fox44news.com
Ceremony to highlight East Waco, African-American community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming window display at the East Waco Library will highlight the rich history of East Waco and the African-American community. This event will take place this Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at 901 Elm Avenue. The City of Waco says that public libraries preserve and archive local history, and highlight those who helped change and grow the surrounding communities. The City says this display is one way that the community can learn about and celebrate Waco’s heritage.
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 ‘most wanted’ fugitives in Texas arrested in Austin area
Two of the state's most wanted fugitives, including a sex offender, were caught in late August in the Austin area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
KSAT 12
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
Tenant Rights 101 | Understanding the lease
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Whitney Payton moved into Star Estates around February of this year. She soon had disagreements with the landlord over repairs and how the water bill was paid. Payton told 6 News she has asked for a written copy of the lease as soon as she moved in, and had text messages showing she continued to ask for one in May and even later.
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
Police Body Cam video released in Central Texas chase that ended in Ft. Worth
TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – Ft. Worth Police Department released officer bodycam video connected to a chase that started in Troy ended with two people dead. We want to warn you — the video is disturbing. Investigators say 38-year-old J’Quinnton Hopson shot 31-year-old Shaelan Hill and then officers shot Hopson, fearing he […]
KWTX
World War II era service shop still thriving under the same Waco family eight decades later
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business from the World War II era survived eight decades of ups and downs, including the 1953 Waco tornado, and is now celebrating 80 years of, not only operating and thriving, but remaining in the same family since day one. City Tire and...
KWTX
Area runners talk safety in the wake of Baylor grad’s kidnapping and murder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Tennessee on Tuesday confirmed a body found Monday evening was Eliza Fletcher, 34, killed after she was forced into an SUV while out on a run; her death has women in Waco talking about ways they try to keep themselves safe while running. “I...
fox44news.com
Woman held in Killeen Sunday Dollar General robbery
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police report a 38-year-old woman has been arrested on robbery charges in connection with an incident that occurred Sunday morning at the Dollar General Store at 3008 Lake Road. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to this location at 10:38 a.m....
What you should know as new COVID-19 boosters arrive in Central Texas
DSHS said about 200,000 bivalent boosters shipped to large pharmacies last week, but the state does not know when these pharmacies will start giving these doses. Large pharmacies include H-E-B, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies.
Comments / 0