Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double homicide surrenders
A sheriff's deputy suspected of shooting and killing a man and a woman in their Bay Area home surrendered to police, officials said.
Police Arrest Hit-And-Run Driver Who Hit, Dragged Motorcycle For 2 Miles
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in...
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police Arrest Santa Rosa Man Suspected Of Dui In Crash With Big-Rig
PETALUMA (BCN) A 72-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night after colliding with a big-rig in Petaluma, police said. The Santa Rosa resident is one of several drivers arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of DUI in the city. Between Friday and Saturday night, Petaluma police arrested 15 suspected drunken drivers.
17-Year-Old Killed In Drive-By Shooting
ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the...
Update: Train Collision Closes Portion Of Gilman Street
A train collided with an unoccupied vehicle in Berkeley at 12:22 this morning. Berkeley police were asking the public to avoid the area of Gilman Street west of Fourth Street following the collision. A traffic advisory from the Berkeley Police Department said the road remained closed as of 5:17 a.m. and would not be cleared for at least two more hours.
San Francisco car wash uses this trick to clean filthy Burning Man cars
A week of revelry at Burning Man takes a toll on the human body, but perhaps more so, any vehicle that spends seven days in the desert is bound to come back worse for wear. This year's record dust storms likely made matters even worse, leaving vehicles caked in desert debris and badly in need of a deep clean.
Bay Area Elizabeth Holmes wannabe faces up to 65 years in prison for fraud
His company promised that it could "test for virtually any disease using only a few drops of blood."
Cooling Centers To Open Tuesday In Rohnert Park, San Mateo And San Leandro
City officials in Rohnert Park and San Mateo announced Monday that they have opened cooling centers to help the public deal with the heat and potential power outages. Cooling centers will opened in the following locations:. -Senior Center at 6800 Hunter Drive in Rohnert Park, from noon to 7 p.m....
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
Partially extinguished Bay Area wildfire jumps back to life amid heat wave
The Franklin Fire is burning off Highway 4.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
Bay Area beaches packed on Labor Day, travelers face hourslong delays
Heading for the Bay Area beaches seems like natural thing to do on this scorcher of a Labor Day. But by midday Bay Area folks were being warned away due to the huge volume of visitors.
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Find out what happens if California rotating outages occur
Rolling blackouts in the San Francisco Bay Area are possible Tuesday evening if California's Independent System Operator, the state's grid operator, orders utilities to implement power outages.
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
‘I guarantee it’s the smoothest’: McBaker Market & Deli in the Western Addition makes the best hummus in San Francisco
"We're trying to eat up the Bay Area, first."
