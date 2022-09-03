#eastidahonews #bizbuzz #latterdaysaint IDAHO FALLS - Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride's dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that's suitable for a temple wedding. Since 2012, a New York woman ...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO