spotonidaho.com
New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho (Video)
#eastidahonews #bizbuzz #latterdaysaint IDAHO FALLS - Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride's dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that's suitable for a temple wedding. Since 2012, a New York woman ...
Crews battling fire in Bingham County
BLM Idaho BINGHAM COUNTY - Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan's Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department...
IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Since March 2022, the Idaho Falls Police Department has received more than 60 reports of catalytic converter thefts within the city limits of Idaho Falls. This number represents a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts from previous years and matches...
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
Travis Chapman | Bonneville County Jail IDAHO FALLS - A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around...
Blackfoot man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing gun at man
Adam Edie | Bingham County Jail BLACKFOOT - A 38-year-old Blackfoot man was booked into the Bingham County Jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, causing him to be scared about being shot. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department,...
Man wanted for stalking arrested on drug charges
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies arrested 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon Friday after finding him in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a handgun. Just after 7 p.m., dispatch...
