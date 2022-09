Dale and Glenda Wilemon of Aberdeen will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. The celebration will be hosted by their sons and daughters-in law, Todd and Debbie Wilemon and Scott and Dana Wilemon. No gifts, please. The Wilemons were married Sept. 8, 1942. In addition to their children, the couple has four grandchildren and four great-grands.