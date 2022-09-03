Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Big Horn; Musselshell; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BIG HORN...CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL AND CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Roundup to 20 miles southeast of Lockwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Gusts to 58 mph were reported near Billings with this activity. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibilities to under a mile at times. Locations impacted include Hardin, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Lockwood, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. The threat of strong wind gusts has moved east of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Lodge Grass to 12 miles northwest of Dayton to 9 miles south of Shell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Granite Pass, Big Horn, Birney, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Banner, Birney Village, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Burgess Junction, Story, Ucross, Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Meagher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades .Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will persist through this evening. Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR EAST WIND WITH POOR OVERNIGHT RH RECOVERY AND STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from midnight Thursday night to 10 AM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * AFFECTED AREA: For the Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, Southeastern portions of Oregon fire weather zone 623. For the Red Flag Warning Thursday night into Saturday morning, nearly the whole zone, but especially the ridges. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * WINDS: East 7 to 14 with gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY: 6 to 14 percent in the daytime. Night time recoveries 20 to 25 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the 90s to around 100. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Swarms of jellyfish have been reported at Wrightsville Beach. * WHERE...Wrightsville Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish this morning which may continue into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Wayne RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone and Madison. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent. * Impacts
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Custer County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills; Tripp County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County .A trough crossing the area today will bring an abrupt shift to breezy northwesterly winds while relative humidity values remain low. This will lead to widespread critical fire weather conditions across much of western and central SD into southern portions of northeastern WY from late morning through the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 321, 322, 325, 326, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 315 Southern Campbell, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 329 West Central Plains, 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Bon Homme and Yankton. * WINDS...At first, southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heading into the afternoon hours, expect winds to decrease as a cold front moves through which will bring a rapid change to westerly and then northerly winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS OF COLORADO * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...10 AM Thursday morning until 8 PM Thursday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest late in the afternoon and early evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Record heat and low humidity, very dry fuels, and breezy conditions means that rapid fire spread will be possible. Avoid burning or any outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and a Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Natrona. * COLD FRONT: The main cold front will sweep across Natrona County between 4 PM and 7 PM today, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: West to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph switching to the North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in wake of the cold front. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS, AND LIGHTNING FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR, Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin, Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin and Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * TIMING...Thursday 11 AM to 8 PM CDT. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Winds transition to north/northwesterly behind a cold front. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent in western Nebraska and as low as 15 to 20 percent in north central Nebraska. * TEMPERATURES...Highs generally near 100 degrees. * LIGHTNING...Thunderstorm chances increase during the evening hours across northwest Nebraska, then spread to the rest of the forecast area during the night. Dry lightning is possible. * IMPACTS...Any fire start may be capable of spreading rapidly and exhibiting extreme behavior.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 283 and 289. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the Wind River Basin between 5 PM and 7 PM, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: West to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range, Targhee NF; East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River; Lemhi and Lost River Range, Challis NF; Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the Snake Plain. Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gust up to 35 mph in the central mountain Zones 475 and 476. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent across the Snake Plain and in the Wood, Salmon and Lost River Valleys. * IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening particularly across zone 411.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland, Central and West Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland; Central and West Carbon; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Foothills and High Plains; Middle North Platte River Basin, Niobrara and Converse High Plains; North Laramie Range and Adjacent High Plains; North Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; North Snowy Range Foothills; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southern Laramie Range; Southern Laramie Valley; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432. * WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Foot Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 03:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Foot Hills; Northern Foot Hills .A trough crossing the area today will bring an abrupt shift to breezy northwesterly winds while relative humidity values remain low. This will lead to widespread critical fire weather conditions across much of western and central SD into southern portions of northeastern WY from late morning through the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 323 AND 324 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 323 Northern Foot Hills and 324 Eastern Foot Hills. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Brule, Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER VALLEY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Gregory, Brule and Charles Mix. * WINDS...At first, southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heading into the afternoon hours, expect winds to decrease as a cold front moves through which will bring a rapid change to westerly and then northerly winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 23:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118 Conditions are slowly improving over the region. Thus the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at Midnight. Note...A wind shift to the north will occur during the early morning hours over North Central MT. The wind shift line was right near the U.S. Canadian border at 1130 PM.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Owl Creek Mountains, South Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Owl Creek Mountains; South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....285. In North Central WY Fire Zone....287. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the region late this afternoon, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north between 4 PM and 6 PM.. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph switching to the north or northwest in wake of the cold front. * HUMIDITY: As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
Comments / 0