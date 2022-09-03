1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Burlington (Burlington, WA)

The Washington State Department reported that 2 vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Due to this, all lanes on eastbound state Route 20 had been blocked.

At around 10:30 a.m, the lanes were once again reopened.

No information about the identity of the victim is available at present.

Further investigation about the crash is being conducted.

