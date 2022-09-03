Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
East Valley Tribune
Casteel football preparing for trip to Upland
The pandemic put a wrench in the plans of several East Valley high school football programs the last two years. Many had sought matchups with opponents in California and other surrounding states before COVID-19 put a halt to that. But that is now in the past, and several East Valley...
Arizona Football to host local, highly-recruited Edge Rusher
With Arizona Football set to host Mississippi State this weekend, the Wildcats will also host highly-recruited local Edge Rusher, Elijah Rushing. We’re now into week two of the Arizona Football season, and already the Wildcats are turning some heads following their upset win over San Diego State this past weekend.
Pac-12 Players of the Week include Arizona QB de Laura, ASU K Brown
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for his team’s season opener, while Arizona State kicker Carter Brown took the conference’s special teams player of the week award. De Laura went 22-of-35 for 299 yards, four touchdowns and an interception...
17 student-athletes file Title IX lawsuit against SDSU
A class action lawsuit filed by 17 current or former San Diego State University student-athletes against the university for violating Title IX sits on a federal judge's desk as he considers a motion to dismiss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona Wildcats face Mississippi State in home opener
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talks home opening game against SEC foe, Mississippi State. The Wildcats are looking to start the season 2-0.
sports360az.com
Wilner Hotline – ASU & Arizona after Week 1 wins
VIDEO – Jon Wilner and Brad Cesmat discuss Arizona State and Arizona football after notching decisive week one victories. After defeating NAU, the Sun Devils will see Oklahoma State while the Wildcats face Mississippi State following their win over San Diego State.
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix New Times
Marisol Garcia Wants to Transform Arizona's Teachers Union
Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
coolsandiegosights.com
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
East Valley Tribune
Fentanyl fuels grim surge in Mesa OD deaths
Cheap blue pills of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s become a drug of choice on the illicit market, are flooding Mesa’s streets and people of all ages and genders are dying at an alarming rate from the powerful narcotic. West Mesa is a hot spot for drug overdoses...
Several people receive medical aid at Snapdragon Stadium amid heat wave
Several people at Snapdragon Stadium were treated by first responders Saturday amid dangerously hot conditions in the San Diego area, fire officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Valley Tribune
Healing Fields in Tempe honor 9/11 dead
A memorial that captures the horror that America witnessed 21 years ago will return to Tempe Beach Park this week. The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute will be held Sept. 9-11 for what Chairman Nick Bastian said is an effort to not only memorialize victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks but capture the unity that immediately followed.
fabulousarizona.com
New at Desert Ridge Marketplace
Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
AZFamily
Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
foodgressing.com
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
Scorching heat at Snapdragon Stadium forces fans out of seats and into shade, some in need of medical aid
SAN DIEGO — It was supposed to be a day of celebrating the opening of Snapdragon Stadium. But the scorching heat forced fans out of their seats and into the shade, several in need of medical attention due to heat-related illnesses. Temperatures reached 100 degrees at kick-off, as the...
KTAR.com
Frontier adding nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to 2 Midwest airports
PHOENIX – Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and two new Midwest destinations this fall. The discount carrier said Wednesday it will debut direct flights from Arizona’s largest airport to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airports on Nov. 5.
Comments / 5