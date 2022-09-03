ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Casteel football preparing for trip to Upland

The pandemic put a wrench in the plans of several East Valley high school football programs the last two years. Many had sought matchups with opponents in California and other surrounding states before COVID-19 put a halt to that. But that is now in the past, and several East Valley...
UPLAND, CA
FanSided

Arizona Football to host local, highly-recruited Edge Rusher

With Arizona Football set to host Mississippi State this weekend, the Wildcats will also host highly-recruited local Edge Rusher, Elijah Rushing. We’re now into week two of the Arizona Football season, and already the Wildcats are turning some heads following their upset win over San Diego State this past weekend.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
San Diego, CA
Education
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Chandler, AZ
Sports
Chandler, AZ
Education
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Chandler, AZ
Football
State
Oregon State
Local
California Sports
sports360az.com

Wilner Hotline – ASU & Arizona after Week 1 wins

VIDEO – Jon Wilner and Brad Cesmat discuss Arizona State and Arizona football after notching decisive week one victories. After defeating NAU, the Sun Devils will see Oklahoma State while the Wildcats face Mississippi State following their win over San Diego State.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022

A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ohio State#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cathedral Catholic
Phoenix New Times

Marisol Garcia Wants to Transform Arizona's Teachers Union

Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
PHOENIX, AZ
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
East Valley Tribune

Fentanyl fuels grim surge in Mesa OD deaths

Cheap blue pills of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s become a drug of choice on the illicit market, are flooding Mesa’s streets and people of all ages and genders are dying at an alarming rate from the powerful narcotic. West Mesa is a hot spot for drug overdoses...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
East Valley Tribune

Healing Fields in Tempe honor 9/11 dead

A memorial that captures the horror that America witnessed 21 years ago will return to Tempe Beach Park this week. The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute will be held Sept. 9-11 for what Chairman Nick Bastian said is an effort to not only memorialize victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks but capture the unity that immediately followed.
TEMPE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
foodgressing.com

Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates

Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Frontier adding nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to 2 Midwest airports

PHOENIX – Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and two new Midwest destinations this fall. The discount carrier said Wednesday it will debut direct flights from Arizona’s largest airport to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airports on Nov. 5.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy