Oklahoma State

Kansas Regional Weather for 09/08/22

Warm weather continues for a few more days but the humidity stays low for Southeast Kansas. . Highs could reach the low 90s in parts of Kansas but lows will still be near 60 tonight. Otherwise look for plenty of sunshine. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend.
Warming Trend This Week, Cooling Down Sunday

It has been mild across the area today. The one exception is parts of Kansas where it still reached the low 90s. Tonight we will see some patchy fog. Mainly in The valleys or low line areas. Then a slight warming trend later this week. We will start to see more fall like temperatures though starting Sunday.
Half-Hour Highlights!

Although some have the day off, Howie and Bubba give us all something to smile about as we get “Monday’d!” And In Case You Missed It, the Boys revisit some highlights from last week. Plus how well does Missouri rank as one of the top destinations to settle? We’ve got that and so much more in this morning’s Half-Hour Highlights!
20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.
Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
Police recover 800 pounds of meat stolen in SW Kansas

STEVENS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with the alleged theft of 800 pounds of meat in Southwest Kansas. The incident started in Morton County when a victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker, according to the Hugoton Police Department.
