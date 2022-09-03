Read full article on original website
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/08/22
Warm weather continues for a few more days but the humidity stays low for Southeast Kansas. . Highs could reach the low 90s in parts of Kansas but lows will still be near 60 tonight. Otherwise look for plenty of sunshine. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend.
Warming Trend This Week, Cooling Down Sunday
It has been mild across the area today. The one exception is parts of Kansas where it still reached the low 90s. Tonight we will see some patchy fog. Mainly in The valleys or low line areas. Then a slight warming trend later this week. We will start to see more fall like temperatures though starting Sunday.
Half-Hour Highlights!
Although some have the day off, Howie and Bubba give us all something to smile about as we get “Monday’d!” And In Case You Missed It, the Boys revisit some highlights from last week. Plus how well does Missouri rank as one of the top destinations to settle? We’ve got that and so much more in this morning’s Half-Hour Highlights!
20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
What happens to Oklahoma’s portion of $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot if winning ticket goes unclaimed
The Mega Millions ticket worth $1.337 billion was sold in Illinois over month ago, but that ticket remains unclaimed. If it stays unclaimed, what happens to that prize money, and does Oklahoma receive any of it?
Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Colorado
Earn Spend Live found each state's most treacherous roads and highways.
Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
Oklahoman claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
An Oklahoma resident claimed the $1 million he won in the Mega Millions lottery.
Then-boyfriend admits to killing Faith Lindsey
The boyfriend of missing Oklahoma teenager Faith Lindsey admitted to killing her.
OSBI identifies Oklahoma woman found in shallow grave 14 years ago, death investigated as homicide
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents identified a woman who was found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird 14 years ago.
Police recover 800 pounds of meat stolen in SW Kansas
STEVENS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with the alleged theft of 800 pounds of meat in Southwest Kansas. The incident started in Morton County when a victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker, according to the Hugoton Police Department.
An Oklahoma school district put a teacher on leave after she shared a link to Brooklyn library's banned book site
To protect themselves amid a ban on Critical Race Theory, teachers have completely dismantled their classroom libraries, the educator told Insider.
