San Diego, CA

East Valley Tribune

Casteel football preparing for trip to Upland

The pandemic put a wrench in the plans of several East Valley high school football programs the last two years. Many had sought matchups with opponents in California and other surrounding states before COVID-19 put a halt to that. But that is now in the past, and several East Valley...
UPLAND, CA
pistolsfiringblog.com

How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State

OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Healing Fields in Tempe honor 9/11 dead

A memorial that captures the horror that America witnessed 21 years ago will return to Tempe Beach Park this week. The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute will be held Sept. 9-11 for what Chairman Nick Bastian said is an effort to not only memorialize victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks but capture the unity that immediately followed.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022

A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Fentanyl fuels grim surge in Mesa OD deaths

Cheap blue pills of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s become a drug of choice on the illicit market, are flooding Mesa’s streets and people of all ages and genders are dying at an alarming rate from the powerful narcotic. West Mesa is a hot spot for drug overdoses...
MESA, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

How EV residents can honor 9/11 victims

Here are some of the opportunities to participate in a service project this week in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Most of the events are on Sept. 10, the National 9/11 Day of Service. What: Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce description food drive...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Ground breaks on Phoenix-based hardware facility at PV|303

PHOENIX — Construction recently began on a Phoenix-based hardware company at Glendale’s Loop 303 corridor, aiming to better serve West Valley residents. Copper State Bolt and Nut Company will open its next 39,000-square-feet facility at the southwest corner of the Loop 303 and Camelback Road, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Frontier Airlines Announces 10 New Routes from PHX

Phoenix’s fourth largest carrier, Frontier Airlines, announced ten new routes that will begin in the winter season. Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle announced the routes today from the recently re-modernized Terminal 3 along with Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O’Brien and Phoenix Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky. “Frontier...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Recovery still underway from Chandler strip mall explosion

A year after a gas explosion shook west Chandler, there are signs that life is moving on. But for some, the blast at the Platinum Printing shop in Sunset Plaza was a life-altering event. “When you look at pictures of the blast, it’s amazing that anyone walked away from that,”...
CHANDLER, AZ
azdot.gov

I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Reaches Major Milestone

A significant milestone has been reached toward improving Interstate 10 south of the metro-Phoenix area, known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor. The Arizona Department of Transportation has published the draft study recommendations for the I-10 improvements between the Loop 202 Freeway (Santan/South Mountain) and State Route 387. It’s an important milestone in improving the 26-mile stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
PHOENIX, AZ

