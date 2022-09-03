Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Casteel football preparing for trip to Upland
The pandemic put a wrench in the plans of several East Valley high school football programs the last two years. Many had sought matchups with opponents in California and other surrounding states before COVID-19 put a halt to that. But that is now in the past, and several East Valley...
pistolsfiringblog.com
How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State
OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
East Valley Tribune
Healing Fields in Tempe honor 9/11 dead
A memorial that captures the horror that America witnessed 21 years ago will return to Tempe Beach Park this week. The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute will be held Sept. 9-11 for what Chairman Nick Bastian said is an effort to not only memorialize victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks but capture the unity that immediately followed.
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
12news.com
Cortez High School football team snaps 50-game losing streak
The Cortez Colts beat Coronado in their season opener, the team's 1st win since 2016! We heard from the team who say they loved the taste of victory and want more.
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
East Valley Tribune
Fentanyl fuels grim surge in Mesa OD deaths
Cheap blue pills of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s become a drug of choice on the illicit market, are flooding Mesa’s streets and people of all ages and genders are dying at an alarming rate from the powerful narcotic. West Mesa is a hot spot for drug overdoses...
fabulousarizona.com
New at Desert Ridge Marketplace
Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
They moved into their new Tempe home 51 years ago, then an F-1 tornado destroyed it
TEMPE, Ariz. — Christine and Nigel Sherriff were enjoying a relaxing day at their new Tempe home when suddenly, the wind picked up. "We had a little pool on the patio and were sitting in it for most of the afternoon, and we could see way to the south, very dark, icky weather, and it did not look good," Nigel said.
East Valley Tribune
How EV residents can honor 9/11 victims
Here are some of the opportunities to participate in a service project this week in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Most of the events are on Sept. 10, the National 9/11 Day of Service. What: Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce description food drive...
‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ to make a stop in Gilbert this weekend
The ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ will make a stop at a Walmart in Arizona on September 10. Here’s how your car could get “immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.”
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
KTAR.com
Ground breaks on Phoenix-based hardware facility at PV|303
PHOENIX — Construction recently began on a Phoenix-based hardware company at Glendale’s Loop 303 corridor, aiming to better serve West Valley residents. Copper State Bolt and Nut Company will open its next 39,000-square-feet facility at the southwest corner of the Loop 303 and Camelback Road, according to a press release.
AZFamily
Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
SignalsAZ
Frontier Airlines Announces 10 New Routes from PHX
Phoenix’s fourth largest carrier, Frontier Airlines, announced ten new routes that will begin in the winter season. Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle announced the routes today from the recently re-modernized Terminal 3 along with Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O’Brien and Phoenix Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky. “Frontier...
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
East Valley Tribune
Recovery still underway from Chandler strip mall explosion
A year after a gas explosion shook west Chandler, there are signs that life is moving on. But for some, the blast at the Platinum Printing shop in Sunset Plaza was a life-altering event. “When you look at pictures of the blast, it’s amazing that anyone walked away from that,”...
azdot.gov
I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Reaches Major Milestone
A significant milestone has been reached toward improving Interstate 10 south of the metro-Phoenix area, known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor. The Arizona Department of Transportation has published the draft study recommendations for the I-10 improvements between the Loop 202 Freeway (Santan/South Mountain) and State Route 387. It’s an important milestone in improving the 26-mile stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
