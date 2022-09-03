ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourstateshomepage.com

Warm Through Saturday, Lows in the 50s Next Week

It will be a little warmer through this week. We will see some patchy fog late tonight but less humid weather Friday and Saturday. Then we see much cooler weather coming in to wrap up the weekend. That northeast wind will keep the dry air in place tomorrow, too. Winds...
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 9/08/22

The mild weather continues for Northeast Oklahoma for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 80s from Grand Lake through Vinita. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend.
fourstateshomepage.com

Warming Trend This Week, Cooling Down Sunday

It has been mild across the area today. The one exception is parts of Kansas where it still reached the low 90s. Tonight we will see some patchy fog. Mainly in The valleys or low line areas. Then a slight warming trend later this week. We will start to see more fall like temperatures though starting Sunday.
Western Iowa Today

La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm

(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
fourstateshomepage.com

Half-Hour Highlights!

Although some have the day off, Howie and Bubba give us all something to smile about as we get “Monday’d!” And In Case You Missed It, the Boys revisit some highlights from last week. Plus how well does Missouri rank as one of the top destinations to settle? We’ve got that and so much more in this morning’s Half-Hour Highlights!
CBS DFW

Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
KIX 105.7

A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It

Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
WIBW

Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Breanna ‘Bre’ Meeks

Teenager Breanna ‘Bre’ Meeks was reported missing on July 7, 2022, in Lenexa. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved say she may be in Kansas, but she may travel to Oklahoma or Texas. BREANNA ‘BRE’ MEEKS. Missing from: Lenexa, Kan. Missing since: July 7, 2022. Age...
Idaho State Journal

Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho

Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
