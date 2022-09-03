ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

We the people have broken our country. Division in Washington reflects that fact.

By Mick Mulvaney
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Donald Trump asked me one time how I would describe my role as White House chief of staff. I paused for a second, then told him: "I'm the person who gets paid to tell you what you don't want to hear."

I am sure opinions on how I performed that function would vary. But I know one thing for sure: I was never uncomfortable doing it. Maybe that is the budget director in me.

Budget directors, even some Democrat ones, spend most of their day telling people "no," which in Washington, I can assure you, is not what people want to hear. That may also be why Office of Management and Budget directors have gone on to serve as chiefs of staff in the Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton White Houses.

So when I turn to one of the largest issues of today – the divided state of our nation – it doesn’t bother me to offer an uncomfortable insight on who is to blame:

All of us.

Not MAGA Republicans . Not Antifa or Black Lives Matter. All of us.

We have broken the country, not Washington. After all, our system is a representative democracy: the government represents the people. If the government is broken, it is because the people are.

More from Mick Mulvaney: 'Things could get very dark for the former president'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UHgZ_0hgfifwe00
Mick Mulvaney, who was then director of the Office of Management and Budget, with President Donald Trump and others in the Oval Office in March 2017. Mulvaney later served as acting White House chief of staff. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

Look at it this way: there is no sinister invisible force in the nation’s capital that decrees "send me your great dividers … the peddlers of outrage … the wannabe social media influencers." No dark force in Washington anoints the AOCs and the MTGs. We vote for those folks. We send them to Washington. And we do it because we feel those people represent who and where we are right now.

I speak to lots of student groups these days. High-achieving kids from famous universities. It has been enlightening – not in a good way.

I once had a young woman ask me if I was friends with someone I had just debated. I assured her that I was: we go to dinner together, watch baseball games, etc. She was flabbergasted: "I could never be friends with someone who disagrees with me on so many things."

Are Republicans 'semi-fascists'? Biden’s ‘deplorables’ moment won’t play well.

He finally said it: Biden right to call MAGA Republicans a threat to democracy .

Another young man once proclaimed that he was convinced the police department in his city was racist. He then reeled off a list of "facts" that supported that claim. When someone provided uncontroverted evidence that all of his facts were wrong, his response was that he didn’t care. "They’re just racist and we all know it." (For context:  he was white, well-educated and upper middle-class.)

We are kidding ourselves if we think those attitudes are limited to the younger generations. How many Thanksgiving meals have been ruined over politics in the last decade? How many people still think that either Trump stole the election in 2016 or won it in 2020?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7AC4_0hgfifwe00
President Joe Biden claimed during a speech Thursday in Philadelphia that "MAGA forces" are determined to "take country backwards." AP

I suppose President Joe Biden was trying to address some of that in his Philadelphia speech Thursday night . But demonizing millions of Americans who support Trump probably doesn’t help much. That’s especially true when his apparent remedy for the situation was even more demonizing of Trump-supporting Americans.

That shouldn’t surprise us. Biden’s speech was a political one aimed at influencing the upcoming midterms. And hard-left (and hard-right) speeches tend to push more people to the polls than messages of reconciliation.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

But it also shouldn’t surprise us because all Biden was doing was reflecting where we are as a nation.

Until we change, our government will not. Until we learn to talk to those with whom we disagree, the people we elect will not. And until we pick leaders who are truly interested in uniting the country, the division will just get worse.

At the end of the day, the government we elect is the government we deserve. We need to show that we deserve better.

Mick Mulvaney served as White House acting chief of staff from December 2018 until March 2020, when President Donald Trump named him special envoy to Northern Ireland and installed Mark Meadows as chief of staff. Mulvaney served previously as director of the Office of Management and Budget and as a Republican in the House of Representatives. He is now a co-chair for Actum LLC .

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: We the people have broken our country. Division in Washington reflects that fact.

Comments / 34

Merkcity 50
4d ago

No, the politicians broke our country. They changed the system from serving the community to who can accept the most payoffs or kickbacks. Why are junior reps like AOC already a millionaire

Reply(4)
16
GolfNuttt
4d ago

No Mick the professional lying media have tried, on behalf of oligarchs, to foment division and hate. Focus, Mick, focus. Media manipulation and FBI corruption.

Reply(2)
10
Jon Prevo
4d ago

Mr. Mulvaney, you are an intelligent, brave, and considered man. Possibly even a great man. But, respectfully, I disagree with you on this issue. Our nation is breaking in pieces because we have lost control of our politicians, and those rogue politicians are abetted by a corrupt and dishonest media. There is not a single republican who is responsible for Joe Biden's prime time declaration of war last week, nor is there an American citizen who deserves that kind of abuse from a politician, much less our President. Yet here we are. The American people did not do this sir. This has been done to us.

Reply(2)
5
Related
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

“One of the worst offenders”: Palin spreads more misinformation than any GOP candidate, study shows

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the George W. Bush and Barack Obama years, many Republicans steered clear of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars. Even Bill O'Reilly, then a Fox News host, was overtly contemptuous of Jones. But during Donald Trump's presidency, Infowars was granted White House press credentials; the Trump White House treated Infowars much more respectfully than it treated CNN or the New York Times. Conspiracy theorists, once shunned by Republicans, became much more accepted in the GOP — and some Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, have promoted QAnon conspiracy theories.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
The Independent

Politico owner says his email asking colleagues to ‘pray’ for Trump was done in jest

Another media executive is walking back his remarks after making a potentially revealing comment about the presidency of Donald Trump and what it meant for the news business.Mathias Döpfner, owner of Politico parent company Axel Springer SE, initially denied to The Washington Post that he had asked his colleagues in an email sent late in the 2020 election season whether they wanted to “pray” for Mr Trump to be reelected.But when confronted with the email itself, he “allowed a glimmer of recognition”, according to the newspaper, and admitted sending the email before claiming that the line in question was...
POTUS
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrat#Republicans#Antifa#The Oval Office#Ap Look
HuffPost

Fox News' Peter Doocy Gripes That Joe Biden Urged Americans To Vote. Twitter Says Phooey.

Peter Doocy of Fox News complained that President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to vote in his speech Thursday ― but Twitter wasn’t having it. (Watch the videos below.) In a report from the speech site in Philadelphia, Doocy said the White House insisted beforehand that Biden’s address would not be political but violated that by mentioning the need to vote. (The White House responded to similar criticism later, noting that “democracy is not a partisan or political issue.”)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more

Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
POTUS
The Independent

Trump mocked for asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’

Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.The president has yet...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

593K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy