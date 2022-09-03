COEUR d’ALENE — Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday used two words to describe what happened with the Legislature last week: Extraordinary and remarkable. “In 10 hours we created for the first time a flat tax in Idaho, we lowered the rates, we are giving back half a billion dollars with it being a minimum of $300 for a single filer or $600 for a dual file or a joint file, and then we made big investments in both K- 12 and in-demand careers,” he said at The Coeur d’Alene Resort.

