Corps asks visitors to keep revelry in check

This 2012 photo shows Illia Dunes inundated with about 3,000 beachgoers in late August. The crowd left broken glass and trash, which prompted the Army Corps of Engineers to temporarily shut down the beach. Army Corps of Engineers

The Army Corps of Engineers is asking visitors of Illia Dunes and Granite Point in southeastern Washington to recreate safely and responsibly.

The Corps asks people to be mindful over Labor Day weekend for the benefit of all visitors and public lands.

Illia Dunes and Granite Point are on Corps land on the Snake River, 3 miles downstream and 6 miles upstream of Lower Granite Lock and Dam respectively. The recreation sites grow in popularity toward the end of summer, becoming a beloved location for college-aged people.