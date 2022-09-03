Corps asks visitors to keep revelry in check
The Army Corps of Engineers is asking visitors of Illia Dunes and Granite Point in southeastern Washington to recreate safely and responsibly.
The Corps asks people to be mindful over Labor Day weekend for the benefit of all visitors and public lands.
Illia Dunes and Granite Point are on Corps land on the Snake River, 3 miles downstream and 6 miles upstream of Lower Granite Lock and Dam respectively. The recreation sites grow in popularity toward the end of summer, becoming a beloved location for college-aged people.
